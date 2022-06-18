Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (6/18/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/18/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Saturday, June 18, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to wait for the NFL to decide on quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s suspension.

Though speculation on that dominated the airwaves on Friday evening, the top story of Saturday’s Browns Nation news and notes involves good news.

 

1. Good News On Denzel Ward

Thursday, when Browns CB Denzel Ward was being treated on the sidelines for an apparent foot/ankle injury, there was concern about a severe injury that could complicate his preparations for the 2022 season.

It turns out that concern is unfounded as X-rays and an MRI done on Friday revealed no significant issue.

According to Camryn Justice, Ward is expected to miss very little if any, time because of it.

 

2. More Good News About Greedy Williams

The good news continues.

CB Greedy Williams was spotted working on a stationary bike and the sidelines during minicamp.

His injury is reportedly a sprained ankle that is not considered to be a long-term problem.

 

3. Training Camp Details Are Revealed

The Browns Twitter account posted a training camp calendar with the open practice dates circled.

Camp officially opens on July 27; the first public practice is on July 30.

All open practices are expected to begin at 2:00 PM.

More details will be forthcoming; however, season ticket holders will have a 48-hour window beginning June 21 to reserve their tickets for the open practices.

Tickets will become available to the general public at 10:00 AM on June 23.

The Browns mobile app is the resource for additional information and ticket reservations.

 

4. Belated Birthday Wishes

Amari Cooper celebrated his 28th birthday on Friday, June 17.

Cooper can be considered the best offseason acquisition for the Browns.

His leadership, work ethic, and results are qualities that Browns fans are extremely excited about.

The Dallas Cowboys’ loss was most certainly the Cleveland Browns’ gain!

Happy Belated Birthday Amari Cooper!

Happy Saturday Browns fans!

 

 

 

Recent News

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
NFL Fans React To Latest Deshaun Watson Suspension Rumors
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
Report: NFL Probably Seeking One Year Suspension For Watson
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
Browns Are Counting On Young Defensive Line This Season

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NFL Fans React To Latest Deshaun Watson Suspension Rumors

No more pages to load