Browns Nation News And Notes (6/18/22)

It is Saturday, June 18, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to wait for the NFL to decide on quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s suspension.

Though speculation on that dominated the airwaves on Friday evening, the top story of Saturday’s Browns Nation news and notes involves good news.

1. Good News On Denzel Ward

Thursday, when Browns CB Denzel Ward was being treated on the sidelines for an apparent foot/ankle injury, there was concern about a severe injury that could complicate his preparations for the 2022 season.

It turns out that concern is unfounded as X-rays and an MRI done on Friday revealed no significant issue.

According to Camryn Justice, Ward is expected to miss very little if any, time because of it.

Source confirms that #Browns Denzel Ward's MRI revealed "nothing too serious" after he walked off the field with trainers during the last day of minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium yesterday, pointing at his foot/ankle. I'm told he's not expected to miss much time, if any. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 17, 2022

2. More Good News About Greedy Williams

The good news continues.

CB Greedy Williams was spotted working on a stationary bike and the sidelines during minicamp.

His injury is reportedly a sprained ankle that is not considered to be a long-term problem.

3. Training Camp Details Are Revealed

The Browns Twitter account posted a training camp calendar with the open practice dates circled.

Camp officially opens on July 27; the first public practice is on July 30.

Mark your calendars! The dates for #BrownsCamp are set 🗓 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 16, 2022

All open practices are expected to begin at 2:00 PM.

More details will be forthcoming; however, season ticket holders will have a 48-hour window beginning June 21 to reserve their tickets for the open practices.

Tickets will become available to the general public at 10:00 AM on June 23.

The Browns mobile app is the resource for additional information and ticket reservations.

4. Belated Birthday Wishes

Amari Cooper celebrated his 28th birthday on Friday, June 17.

Cooper can be considered the best offseason acquisition for the Browns.

His leadership, work ethic, and results are qualities that Browns fans are extremely excited about.

The Dallas Cowboys’ loss was most certainly the Cleveland Browns’ gain!

Retweet to wish @AmariCooper9 a very happy birthday! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/kjBBj8xB8r — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 17, 2022

Happy Belated Birthday Amari Cooper!

