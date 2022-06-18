Browns Nation

NFL Fans React To Latest Deshaun Watson Suspension Rumors

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The late Friday reporting from Mark Maske of the Washington Post indicates that the league may be seeking a one-year suspension of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

As expected, there was a mixture of reactions to this latest speculation.

Here are a few notable ones courtesy of Twitter.

 

NFL Does Not Want An NFLPA Appeal

Given the news that the NFL Players Association is expected to fight any suspension levied with evidence of recent questionable owner misconduct from Jerry Jones, Daniel Snyder, and Robert Kraft, some think the NFL will want this whole situation to go away so as to not litigate those incidents in the court of public opinion.

Others think a suspension of Snyder is still warranted regardless of how the Watson situation turns out.

 

How Many Games Could It Be?

Though the NFL may recommend a one-year suspension, the decision ultimately lies in the hands of retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson.

With the NFLPA prepared to appeal, it seems likely that there could be a back and forth on the severity and length of the suspension.

At least Jay Casey believes that could be the case with a final outcome of an eight-game suspension.

If the suspension ends up being less severe than Calvin Ridley‘s, there could be problems also.

Ridley was suspended for one season for betting on games.

Nick believes a lesser penalty for Ridley than Watson sends a terrible message and hurts the NFL’s image.

Even the same penalty as Ridley’s is upsetting to some.

In the end, no one knows how this will turn out.

When official news is released, Landry Locker is correct in predicting it will be the big news scoop of the day.

In the meantime, the Browns continue to move forward with Watson as QB1 until they hear anything official from the NFL.

 

 

