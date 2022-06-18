NFL Fans React To Latest Deshaun Watson Suspension Rumors

The late Friday reporting from Mark Maske of the Washington Post indicates that the league may be seeking a one-year suspension of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

New: The NFL plans to argue to new disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson for a “significant” suspension of Deshaun Watson for violating the personal conduct policy, multiple sources say…. https://t.co/bBF6Jdt8nB — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) June 17, 2022

As expected, there was a mixture of reactions to this latest speculation.

Here are a few notable ones courtesy of Twitter.

NFL Does Not Want An NFLPA Appeal

Given the news that the NFL Players Association is expected to fight any suspension levied with evidence of recent questionable owner misconduct from Jerry Jones, Daniel Snyder, and Robert Kraft, some think the NFL will want this whole situation to go away so as to not litigate those incidents in the court of public opinion.

Deshaun Watson won’t be suspended a year because the last thing the NFL wants is for this to be taken to court. — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) June 17, 2022

Others think a suspension of Snyder is still warranted regardless of how the Watson situation turns out.

As punishment for deshaun Watson the nfl should supsend Dan Snyder for a year as well https://t.co/CL4crH5IQx — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) June 17, 2022

How Many Games Could It Be?

Though the NFL may recommend a one-year suspension, the decision ultimately lies in the hands of retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson.

With the NFLPA prepared to appeal, it seems likely that there could be a back and forth on the severity and length of the suspension.

At least Jay Casey believes that could be the case with a final outcome of an eight-game suspension.

My best guess on the Deshaun Watson deal is the NFL announces his suspension by July 1 and it gets appealed down to 8 games eventually. — Jay Casey (@JaycaseyJay) June 17, 2022

If the suspension ends up being less severe than Calvin Ridley‘s, there could be problems also.

Ridley was suspended for one season for betting on games.

If Calvin Ridley gets a bigger suspension than Deshaun Watson it will be a stain on the NFL’s legacy — Nick ✊ (@MileHigh_Nick) June 16, 2022

Nick believes a lesser penalty for Ridley than Watson sends a terrible message and hurts the NFL’s image.

Even the same penalty as Ridley’s is upsetting to some.

Honestly, a full season isn’t enough. You can’t convince me that DeShaun Watson’s punishment should be the same as Calvin Ridley’s. https://t.co/U05J5usEZm — Greg Williams (@GregWilliams28) June 18, 2022

In the end, no one knows how this will turn out.

When official news is released, Landry Locker is correct in predicting it will be the big news scoop of the day.

Deshaun Watson potentially/probably facing a big suspension and anticipating it is the big scoop of the day? Alrighty. — Landry Locker (@LandryLocker) June 18, 2022

In the meantime, the Browns continue to move forward with Watson as QB1 until they hear anything official from the NFL.