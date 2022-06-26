Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/26/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
It is the last Sunday in June, and many believe the Cleveland Browns will learn the NFL’s position on Deshaun Watson within the next week or two.

Information concerning Watson is the only story in the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

Watson Scheduled To Meet With Disciplinary Officer This Week

The process takes a step forward to resolution this week as Watson is set to meet with disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson on Tuesday.

Robinson is a retired judge who has no prior experience ruling on NFL-related matters.

Her appointment to handle this matter was mutually agreed upon by all parties.

Adam Schefter is reporting that her decision could come anytime between later this week and the end of the month when training camp is set to begin.

In the meantime, reports from various sources including Andrew Beaton of The Wall Street Journal indicate that the NFL may seek a long suspension.

Robinson will hear both sides and make an independent judgment on what the discipline should be.

There is also an opportunity to appeal which the NFL Players Association has already signaled it would be inclined to do.

Commissioner Roger Goodell is the governing body of the appeal process, or he could opt to appoint an independent party to rule on the appeal.

No one knows exactly what to expect, but it seems as though there could be lots of back-and-forth negotiations between the sides to come to an agreed-upon settlement.

If he is suspended for the entire 2022 season, Pro Football Talk is reporting that his contract would essentially slide back a year which would have him contracted with the Browns through the 2027 season.

This would represent a pause in everything, and he would sit out the 2022 season without pay.

Whether that happens or is good news remains to be seen because it does not pause the Browns’ 2022 postseason goals with a young roster of players at the peak of their careers.

Happy Sunday Browns fans.

 

