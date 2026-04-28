One Browns QB May Not Make It To The Regular Season

The Cleveland Browns currently have a very crowded quarterback room, but that could be changing soon. One of the four players currently battling to compete could see themselves shipped to a new team before 2026 kicks off. Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Rizzo raised a few questions about who could be cut from Cleveland.

He noted that Tony Grossi recently reported that the team won’t enter the regular season with four QBs, which means at least one has to be cut.

“Which quarterback could go? Tony [Grossi] said he won’t go four quarterbacks into the regular season, but you’ll probably bring all four to camp. Last year, they traded Kenny Pickett. Well, who are they trading this year? What can you get for Dillon Gabriel? What can you get for Shedeur [Sanders]?” Rizzo said.

Will the Browns carry 4 QBs into the regular season and if not, who would be the odd man out? pic.twitter.com/qmLLW3Z3q6 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 28, 2026

Most reports state that Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are in contention for the starting quarterback spot. Meanwhile, Dillon Gabriel is set to return to the team for his second season, and they just drafted rookie Taylen Green. According to reports, Gabriel and Green won’t be in the starting conversation.

Many people wouldn’t be shocked if the Browns traded Gabriel. But it would be surprising if they traded Sanders. Many feel he is just getting started, and they would be disappointed to see him go after a single season.

Watson also doesn’t have the best history when it comes to injuries.

Right now, there is a lot of speculation but very little evidence about what’s next for the Browns and their four quarterbacks.

But it seems unlikely that all of them will be with the team when the first games roll around in several months.

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Browns GM Reveals His True Expectations For Shedeur Sanders