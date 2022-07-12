Browns Nation News And Notes (7/12/22)

It is Tuesday, July 12, 2022, and there are just 10 days remaining until the rookies report to the 2022 Cleveland Browns training camp.

Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes which highlights what’s going on with some former Browns players.

1. Joe Thomas Shares Daughter’s Fishing Success Story

If fans are wondering what Browns legend Joe Thomas is doing in his free time, it won’t be hard to figure it out.

This is the same guy who skipped out on his NFL Draft to go fishing with his dad.

Years later, fishing is still a family affair as evidenced by Thomas’s recent Twitter post where he celebrates his nine-year daughter’s fishing success story.

This August, Thomas will be back on land and at work as the color analyst for the Browns’ preseason games.

2. Takkarist McKinley To Packers?

Takkarist McKinley‘s name has not been mentioned much in the 2022 offseason.

The free-agent ruptured his Achilles in the latter stages of the Browns’ 2021 season.

Takk McKinley tore his Achilles, out for season. pic.twitter.com/skxFEbPi29 — Cleveland Sports Talk (@CLEsportsTalk) December 21, 2021

Yardbarker is mentioning the possibility that he could be signed in 2022 by the Green Bay Packers as their third edge rusher on the roster.

McKinley had ups and downs with the Browns, but fans are cheering for him to revive his career beyond Cleveland.

3. Baker Mayfield Selects Panthers Number

Number 6 is worn by the Panther’s newest punter, Johnny Hekker, who joins Carolina in 2022 after a 10-year career with the Rams.

What number will Baker Mayfield wear? (Johnny Hekker has 6 at the moment. Think Baker offers Hekk an envelope of cash?) Only QB #’s currently available: 1, 13. If not 6, just go w/ the Baker’s Dozen. pic.twitter.com/oAYtUdEwsu — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) July 11, 2022

It looks like Mayfield is not asking (paying) Mekker for the number.

His remaining choices were numbers 1 and 13.

He picked number 13 and offered a cryptic comment that may or may not be related to his former Browns teammate, Number 13, Odell Beckham Jr.

#Panthers QB Baker Mayfield says he will wear number 13 this upcoming season in Carolina. "This number and I have some unfinished business. You'll never see a harder working 13." — Kevin Grandheer (@NFLGrandheer) July 11, 2022

Mayfield said:

“This number and I have some unfinished business. You’ll never see a harder working 13.”

Read into that what you wish.

In the meantime, Happy Tuesday Browns fans!