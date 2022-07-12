Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (7/12/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (7/12/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Tuesday, July 12, 2022, and there are just 10 days remaining until the rookies report to the 2022 Cleveland Browns training camp.

Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes which highlights what’s going on with some former Browns players.

 

1. Joe Thomas Shares Daughter’s Fishing Success Story

If fans are wondering what Browns legend Joe Thomas is doing in his free time, it won’t be hard to figure it out.

This is the same guy who skipped out on his NFL Draft to go fishing with his dad.

Years later, fishing is still a family affair as evidenced by Thomas’s recent Twitter post where he celebrates his nine-year daughter’s fishing success story.

This August, Thomas will be back on land and at work as the color analyst for the Browns’ preseason games.

 

2. Takkarist McKinley To Packers?

Takkarist McKinley‘s name has not been mentioned much in the 2022 offseason.

The free-agent ruptured his Achilles in the latter stages of the Browns’ 2021 season.

Yardbarker is mentioning the possibility that he could be signed in 2022 by the Green Bay Packers as their third edge rusher on the roster.

McKinley had ups and downs with the Browns, but fans are cheering for him to revive his career beyond Cleveland.

 

3. Baker Mayfield Selects Panthers Number

Number 6 is worn by the Panther’s newest punter, Johnny Hekker, who joins Carolina in 2022 after a 10-year career with the Rams.

It looks like Mayfield is not asking (paying) Mekker for the number.

His remaining choices were numbers 1 and 13.

He picked number 13 and offered a cryptic comment that may or may not be related to his former Browns teammate, Number 13, Odell Beckham Jr.

Mayfield said:

“This number and I have some unfinished business. You’ll never see a harder working 13.”

Read into that what you wish.

In the meantime, Happy Tuesday Browns fans!

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

browns locker room with helmets
3 Browns Players The Organization Was Right To Move On From
Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers Fans React To New Stadium Name
Former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice looks on during the during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course on February 06, 2020 in Pebble Beach, California.
Browns Fan Condoleezza Rice Joins Broncos Ownership Group

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

3 Browns Players The Organization Was Right To Move On From

No more pages to load