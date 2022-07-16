Browns Nation News And Notes (7/16/22)

It is Saturday, July 16, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to wait through these July days for the beginning of training camp and for the NFL’s independent arbitrator Sue L. Robinson’s decision on a potential Deshaun Watson suspension.

Here is the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Ex-Browns CB Jason McCourty Announces His Retirement

Former #Browns CB Jason McCourty has retired. Congrats on a great career! pic.twitter.com/Wuh7E8WkHW — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) July 15, 2022

Late Friday, Jason McCourty announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons.

After 13 seasons in the NFL, CB Jason McCourty announced his retirement in a moving post on Instagram. The former 2009 sixth-round pick from Rutgers made an impact everywhere he played. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2022

The 34-year-old McCourty spent the 2016 season in Cleveland and in the most abrupt change of fortunes was traded to the New England Patriots in 2017.

He went from the winless Browns to the Super Bowl Champion Patriots in a one year time span.

McCourty was beloved by the Cleveland media and always made himself available in an awful year for the team.

Going through the worst season in Browns history, Jason McCourty never once turned the media away and always had insightful things to say. A true pro. Enjoy retirement. https://t.co/emcT70vf2y — Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) July 15, 2022

He was able to play with his twin brother Devin McCourty in that Super Bowl victory and was grateful and amazed about his reversal of fortune from one season to the next.

“I couldn’t imagine that I’d be sitting with you right here at this desk.” – Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) on going from 0-16 with the Browns last season to winning his first Super Bowl ring (via @CharissaT // @LT_21 // @DeionSanders) 📺: @NFLGameDay Prime pic.twitter.com/AsBrZiZrUS — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2019

2. A Takkarist McKinley Update

Source: Takkarist McKinley is doing great rehab-wise. I'm told he has "transformed his body and is on a mission to be an impact player this season." Mutual interest exists between Takk & #Browns. The Plan, as of now, is to join a team during camp if possible, or during season. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) July 15, 2022

Perhaps the Takkarist McKinley era in Cleveland is not yet finished.

McKinley who suffered an Achilles injury near the end of the 2021 season is reportedly doing great with his rehab.

Brad Stainbrook reports that McKinley “transformed his body and is on a mission to be an impact player this season.”

Browns fans would be happy to see McKinley back with Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney and the new guys on the block Chase Winovich and Isaac Rochell.

3. Saturday Snapshot

Vintage Browns recently tweeted this picture of running back Leroy Kelly.

Kelly wasn’t afraid to get muddy to get the job done.

He was a Cleveland Brown from 1964 to 1973 and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Kelly remains second behind Jim Brown for the franchise leader in rushing yards with 7,274: Brown has an astounding 12,312 yards.

For reference, Nick Chubb is ranked sixth with 4,816 yards.

Happy Saturday Browns fans!