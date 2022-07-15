Browns Nation

3 Things Browns Fans Will Be Watching As Training Camp Opens Up

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns rookies will report to training camp on Friday, July 22.

Training camp opens for the veterans on July 27, and open practices begin on July 30.

Fans will be arriving en masse to check out this new roster.

Here are three areas in particular fans will be looking at.

 

1. A Brand New Quarterbacks Room

The 2022 Browns have a brand new quarterbacks room.

Gone are Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum, and Nick Mullens.

The new regime consists of Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, and Joshua Dobbs.

All three quarterbacks will be closely watched; presumably, by then, we will know if Watson is suspended for any part of the season.

If he is, the focus will definitely be on Brissett and his ability to absorb the offense and carry the Browns as necessary through the 2022 season in Watson’s absence.

 

2. Is The New Kicker As Good As The Hype?

With all of the excitement surrounding Cade York, it feels like the Browns could have their first franchise kicker since Phil Dawson.

Fans want to see if the Browns finally level up to the stellar AFC North kicking competition that includes Chris Boswell, Justin Tucker, and Evan McPherson.

If York is even half as good as advertised, the fans will have plenty to cheer for because the kicking game in recent years has been lackluster at best.

On another special teams note, fans may keep an eye on Jakeem Grant who is the new returns specialist and wide receiver.

Could the Browns have the next generation of Josh Cribbs?

 

3. Where Is The Weakest Link?

Browns fans are optimistic, but considering the franchise’s sordid history, those early training camp observers will look for the weakest link.

Which position group is most vulnerable to inexperience, depth, injury concerns, etc.?

Those that immediately come to mind are always the concerning ones: defensive ends, linebackers, cornerbacks, offensive linemen, and in 2022, wide receivers could be added to the list.

The weakest link may not be obvious on paper; unfortunately, we may not know what it is until the season gets underway.

For instance, Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are stellar at the defensive end position, but if one gets hurt, there could be trouble.

There never seem to be enough healthy linebackers, cornerbacks, and offensive linemen in any given season so that is just a perennial concern.

With a very new wide receivers room that will rely heavily on Amari Cooper‘s veteran leadership, there is a lingering concern about how the younger players will respond with Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, and Rashard Higgins now out of the picture.

Will Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, and rookie David Bell rise to the challenge?

 

Conclusion

Football is around the corner, and fans will be excited to come to Berea and watch the preparations begin.

There were high expectations in 2021 with a very talented Browns roster that fell short so fans will be extra curious about how an equally or even more talented 2022 roster will respond to the scrutiny and pressure.

 

 

