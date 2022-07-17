Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (7/17/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

It is Sunday, July 17, 2022, and two of the younger Cleveland Browns players headline this Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Felton’s Belated Birthday Wishes

Happy Belated Birthday to Demetric Felton.

Felton turned 24 on Saturday.

A common question that accompanies any discussion of second-year Felton is where he fits on the roster.

Is he a running back or a wide receiver?

The Browns running back room is quite crowded so if we should believe what we heard earlier in the offseason, Felton will be another member of that room.

However, when Felton has been spotted on the field, he has been with the wide receivers.

Though the Browns have Jakeem Grant, will Felton be on special teams?

His ability to be plugged in at various positions is one of the reasons the Browns like him so much.

To secure a roster spot and improve his craft, a firm decision about his position could be necessary.

Regardless, this is one of the finest 2021 memories associated with Felton.

He talked with a young fan before the game whose birthday it was.

When he scored a touchdown during that same game (one of his two receiving touchdowns in 2021), he promptly went back to the fan and gave him the ball.

 

2. Winfrey Remains Unsigned

With the rookies reporting to training camp on Friday, July 22, it bears mentioning that Perrion Winfrey remains unsigned.

Perhaps this is a nonstory and will be rectified this week.

It is worth watching to see what transpires between now and Friday.

Though unusual, it has happened with NFL rookies in the past.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson did not report to training camp on time in 2021 and was late signing his rookie contract.

It got done with a minimal delay which presumably will be the case with Winfrey if it is not completed by Friday.

On that note, Happy Sunday Browns fans!

 

