Browns Nation News And Notes (7/17/22)

It is Sunday, July 17, 2022, and two of the younger Cleveland Browns players headline this Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Felton’s Belated Birthday Wishes

Happy Belated Birthday to Demetric Felton.

Drop a 🎉 in the replies to wish @Demetricfelton7 a Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/bckUhJBeMR — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 16, 2022

Felton turned 24 on Saturday.

A common question that accompanies any discussion of second-year Felton is where he fits on the roster.

Is he a running back or a wide receiver?

The Browns running back room is quite crowded so if we should believe what we heard earlier in the offseason, Felton will be another member of that room.

#Browns scout Max Paulus said Demetric Felton will be in the running back room moving forward. Felton played mostly receiver as a rookie in 2021. Paulus said Jerome Ford will get work at kick returner — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) April 30, 2022

However, when Felton has been spotted on the field, he has been with the wide receivers.

Not much action in brief #Browns practice at Tom Benson HOF Stadium. But Demetric Felton was with wide receivers today and caught a couple of TD passes in red zone seven on seven. Made a diving catch in back of end zone on ball from Jacoby Brissett — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) June 15, 2022

Though the Browns have Jakeem Grant, will Felton be on special teams?

His ability to be plugged in at various positions is one of the reasons the Browns like him so much.

To secure a roster spot and improve his craft, a firm decision about his position could be necessary.

Regardless, this is one of the finest 2021 memories associated with Felton.

He talked with a young fan before the game whose birthday it was.

When he scored a touchdown during that same game (one of his two receiving touchdowns in 2021), he promptly went back to the fan and gave him the ball.

#NFL #player #Demetric #Felton #Jr talks to a young fan before the game whose birthday it is, then later scores a TD in the game and gives the ball to him. pic.twitter.com/Mq6MjumMmq — Crazy funny Stuff (@crazyfunnystuff) January 20, 2022

2. Winfrey Remains Unsigned

With the rookies reporting to training camp on Friday, July 22, it bears mentioning that Perrion Winfrey remains unsigned.

#Browns 4th-round pick Perrion Winfrey remains unsigned. It will be interesting to see if he agrees to terms on his rookie deal prior to training camp. I’ve reached out to several sources about the situation, who haven’t commented back to me yet. Something to keep an eye on. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) July 16, 2022

Perhaps this is a nonstory and will be rectified this week.

It is worth watching to see what transpires between now and Friday.

Though unusual, it has happened with NFL rookies in the past.

With his rookie contract still not agreed to, #Jets QB Zach Wilson is the only player absent for the start of training camp — Jordan 🏈 (@JordanFootbalI) July 27, 2021

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson did not report to training camp on time in 2021 and was late signing his rookie contract.

It got done with a minimal delay which presumably will be the case with Winfrey if it is not completed by Friday.

On that note, Happy Sunday Browns fans!