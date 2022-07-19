Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (7/19/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Tuesday, July 19, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to await official word from NFL arbitrator Sue L. Robinson regarding Deshaun Watson.

As has been the case recently, no hearsay or rumors can predict with 100% certainty what will happen when Robinson informs the NFL, NFLPA, and Watson of her ruling.

On Monday, there was information circulating that Watson and the NFL PA would sue the NFL in federal court if a one-year suspension were granted.

In an effort to verify the information coming out about a potential lawsuit in federal court, Nate Ulrich exchanged communications with Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, and he learned that Watson’s team is not aware of this.

Hardin said:

“Not that I know of. I can speak for only DW’s legal team and we know nothing about it.”

Could the NFL PA go this route?

It is possible, but nothing is certain right now except that everyone is awaiting Robinson’s findings.

Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Ex-Brown Switzer Retires

Ryan Switzer, wide receiver and punt returner, announced his NFL retirement on social media Monday afternoon.

With photos of himself in his University of North Carolina, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns uniforms, Switzer expressed gratitude to all of the players and coaches he met on his football journey.

Switzer had one receiving touchdown in his career with the Steelers.

 

2. Heinz Has Left The Steelers Stadium

Speaking of the Steelers, their home is now called Acrisure Stadium.

Fresh off of that announcement last week is the dismantling of the scoreboard which had the iconic Heinz ketchup bottles tipped sideways.

There is no word on what is going to replace the ketchup bottles.

Steelers fans have not taken the news of the name change well.

The social media complaints seem to be revolutionizing a movement to call it Heinz Field anyway.

There are even T-shirts supporting this cause.

Happy Tuesday Browns fans!

