Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / NFL Insider Gives Browns Fans A Date To Keep In Mind

NFL Insider Gives Browns Fans A Date To Keep In Mind

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

There’s one day this July that Cleveland Browns fans should have circled on their calendars.

That’s the day when they will know whether Deshaun Watson can suit up for the Browns in the upcoming season or if he will be indefinitely suspended due to violations of the league’s player conduct policy.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano revealed that post-hearing briefs are due the week of July 11.

Therefore, the decision regarding Watson’s fate for the 2022 season is still weeks away.

What’s certain is that they would like to reach a decision before training camp to give Watson time to prepare or to appeal the decision if it doesn’t go his way.

The process is taking a long time because both sides had to go through three days of hearings in front of former federal judge Sue Robinson.

She will make a recommendation based on the cases presented by both sides.

The league is pushing for an indefinite suspension which will force him to sit out the entire 2022 season.

If that happens, Watson will be out of football for two seasons, and getting back in game shape could be a challenge.

 

Watson Has Some Aces Up His Sleeve

The Pro Bowl quarterback can get a favorable judgment in two ways.

First, he can appeal the decision, especially if it favors the NFL’s push for an indefinite suspension.

That way, he could get a shorter suspension that allows him to play some games in 2022.

Second, he can get a shorter suspension or play in Week 1 depending on the argument of Jeffrey Kessler.

The NFL Players Association brought him in to present precedent-based cases that can reduce Watson’s sanction.

Kessler is an expert in these matters and has worked with Tom Brady during the Deflategate hearings.

Depending on his arguments, Watson might end up serving no suspension.

Recent News

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
Browns Fans Get A Full Glimpse Of Amari Cooper In His New Uniform
browns locker room with helmets
3 Browns Players Who Need To Step Up If Watson Is Suspended
Cleveland Browns players enter the stadium before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
3 Browns Players Who Should Be Team Captains In 2022

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Fans Get A Full Glimpse Of Amari Cooper In His New Uniform

No more pages to load