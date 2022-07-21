Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (7/21/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Thursday, July 21, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns players and coaches await the beginning of training camp.

Since players are studying their Madden 23 ratings, it is time to get to work to prove them either right or wrong.

That is our top story in the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Slow Grind Speaks Out About Madden 23

Running back D’Ernest Johnson is responding to his 73 Madden 23 rating by committing to “turn it up a notch”.

His teammate Nick Chubb is tied for second on the list with a 96 rating.

This will be an interesting season for Johnson because the running backs room is crowded, and he is under a one-year contract.

In addition, Kareem Hunt becomes a free agent at the end of the 2022 season, and rookie Jerome Ford is just entering the scene.

And do not forget Demetric Felton who could be with either the running backs or wide receivers.

Stump Mitchell has a crowded room to manage this year; some speculate that Johnson or Felton could end up as odd men out when the roster is cut to 53.

 

2. Is The Newton “Chatter” True?

ProFootballTalk could be talking out loud or have sources deep in the Browns organization.

In some ways, this is speculation on top of speculation because the first premise is that the Browns’ potential interest in Cam Newton backing up Jacoby Brissett in 2022 is predicated on the fact that Deshaun Watson is suspended for the entire season.

At this point, no one knows what Watson’s suspension will be until Sue L. Robinson announces her ruling.

There is no timetable for her ruling at this point.

Newton is a free agent so that part does make sense; he would be an easy addition at potentially a later date if necessary.

This is another one of those “wait and see” stories.

Happy Thursday Browns fans!

