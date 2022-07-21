Browns Nation News And Notes (7/21/22)

It is Thursday, July 21, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns players and coaches await the beginning of training camp.

Since players are studying their Madden 23 ratings, it is time to get to work to prove them either right or wrong.

That is our top story in the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Slow Grind Speaks Out About Madden 23

Running back D’Ernest Johnson is responding to his 73 Madden 23 rating by committing to “turn it up a notch”.

Damn Madden y’all could’ve showed your boy some love lol. Guess I gotta turn it up a notch 🐢™️ — D'Ernest Johnson (@DernestJohnson2) July 20, 2022

His teammate Nick Chubb is tied for second on the list with a 96 rating.

Running backs still matter, and King Henry reigns supreme. Here are the Madden 23 running back ratings 👀 📰: https://t.co/b7irgIk32y pic.twitter.com/FZYWLEepgD — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) July 20, 2022

This will be an interesting season for Johnson because the running backs room is crowded, and he is under a one-year contract.

In addition, Kareem Hunt becomes a free agent at the end of the 2022 season, and rookie Jerome Ford is just entering the scene.

And do not forget Demetric Felton who could be with either the running backs or wide receivers.

Stump Mitchell has a crowded room to manage this year; some speculate that Johnson or Felton could end up as odd men out when the roster is cut to 53.

NFL Players I expect to be traded or cut during training camp:

• D’Ernest Johnson (RB, CLE)

• Darius Slayton (WR, NYG)

• Mason Rudolph (QB, PIT)

• Josh Gordon (WR, KC)

• Sammy Watkins (WR, GB) — Seth Woolcock (@Between_SethFF) July 12, 2022

2. Is The Newton “Chatter” True?

ProFootballTalk could be talking out loud or have sources deep in the Browns organization.

There is “some chatter” in Berea about the #Browns potentially signing QB Cam Newton to back up Jacoby Brissett if Deshaun Watson is NOT available for the full season, according to @ProFootballTalk. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) July 20, 2022

In some ways, this is speculation on top of speculation because the first premise is that the Browns’ potential interest in Cam Newton backing up Jacoby Brissett in 2022 is predicated on the fact that Deshaun Watson is suspended for the entire season.

At this point, no one knows what Watson’s suspension will be until Sue L. Robinson announces her ruling.

There is no timetable for her ruling at this point.

Newton is a free agent so that part does make sense; he would be an easy addition at potentially a later date if necessary.

This is another one of those “wait and see” stories.

Happy Thursday Browns fans!