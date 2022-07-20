Browns Nation

3 Things To Know About Javon Wims

By

Javon Wims #83 of the Chicago Bears warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns spent the 2022 offseason getting receivers to replace Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr.

In their search for receivers, they came across Javon Wims, signing him to a deal in April of this year.

However, some fans in Cleveland might not know about this former Chicago Bears WR.

So what are three things that Browns fans should know about Wims?

 

3. Wims Didn’t Play In 2021

After spending several seasons in the Windy City, the Bears would cut Wims in 2021.

However, he would get a spot on the Las Vegas Raiders roster as part of their practice squad.

But even though he was on the practice squad, he never got the call to return to the NFL for action.

So 2021 was a season where Wims didn’t see a regular season snap.

After signing him to a reserve contract in January 2022, the Raiders would release him in March.

With him not getting any playing time during the regular season, it might matter with his chances of making the Browns’ main roster in 2022.

If he’s rusty, he might get cut or be on the practice squad for 2022.

 

2. Wims Had An Infamous Dropped Pass For A Touchdown During Bears Playoff Game

During the Bears’ only playoff game of the 2020 season, Wims would drop a touchdown pass in the end zone.

It would be something that most people would remember about him.

The moment would turn into a meme and jokes for people to have fun with.

It’s a moment that made him look unreliable and someone you never pass the ball to in tough spots.

While Browns have terrible moments in their history, Wims made the list of terrible playoff moments for the Bears.

However, the Browns rather have him giving them enjoyable moments, if he makes the roster cuts after the preseason is over.

 

1. Wims Can Be A Hot Head In Games

So the Browns are known for having some heated moments with AFC North teams.

Games against the Pittsburgh Steelers have shown fans just how far players will go in their rivalry.

However, Wims is known for starting fights even when it’s uncalled for after a play.

While Browns fans have seen what Myles Garrett can do to an opposing player, Wims goes after people.

In a critical regular season game against the New Orleans Saints, Wims would start a fight out of nowhere.

The fight would lead to a two-game suspension of the wide receiver.

However, it’s something else that made him a butt of jokes on the internet.

But that’s not something that the Browns can use right now, with so many fans hungry for them to make the playoffs again.

So with this receiver, we know he didn’t play in 2021 and has dropped critical game changing passes.

The addition of him being a hot head doesn’t give him much hope to Browns’ fans with him.

However, it’s important for fans to know these things about him.

Cause if he makes the main roster, and showcases these things during games, at least the fans will know what they got in him.

