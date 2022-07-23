Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (7/23/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (7/23/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Saturday, July 23, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns rookies and quarterbacks reported to training camp in Berea on Friday.

Veterans will report next week with the first practice slated for Wednesday.

Though the Browns are still in limbo because they do not know if or for how long Deshaun Watson may be suspended, it is time to put the game faces on and begin preparing in earnest for the 2022 NFL season.

The first newsworthy injury of the 2022 season headlines the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. WR David Bell On PUP List

The Browns’ wide receiving depth will be tested from the beginning of camp.

Rookie David Bell reported to camp but was put on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list with a foot injury that is expected to sideline him for a “couple of weeks” according to Mary Kay Cabot.

 

2. Nick Chubb’s Latest Weight Room Video Is Astounding

Nick Chubb is using the last days of the offseason to get stronger.

Video footage of him squatting 610 pounds at his high school gym has made its rounds on the internet.

Even better than that are the reactions of those watching the video including Chubb’s teammate Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Owusu-Koramoah wrote what everyone else was thinking.

“Do we not got camp like Wednesday?”

Then again, Chubb does not seem like the kind of guy that rests; he is all about getting bigger, stronger, faster, and better year after year.

 

3. Uniform Talk

With other teams unveiling alternate helmets, it brings us back to the groundswell of demand for the Browns to wear orange jerseys in 2022.

To be fair, this has been a standing request for the past few years, but could this be the year fans actually get them?

White helmets appear to be less popular according to those voicing an opinion on social media.

On that note, Happy Saturday Browns fans!

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
2 Browns Players Who Could Breakout This Season
Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
Is Amari Cooper The Best WR In The AFC North?
The Cleveland Browns work out without fans during training camp at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 30, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.
3 Things To Watch For In Browns’ Preseason Games

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

2 Browns Players Who Could Breakout This Season

No more pages to load