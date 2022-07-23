Browns Nation News And Notes (7/23/22)

It is Saturday, July 23, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns rookies and quarterbacks reported to training camp in Berea on Friday.

Football. Is. Back. #Browns rookies and quarterbacks have officially reported to training camp today in Berea. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) July 22, 2022

Veterans will report next week with the first practice slated for Wednesday.

#Browns rookies and QB's report to Berea today for training camp ahead of veterans reporting next week with first practice on Wednesday. — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 22, 2022

Though the Browns are still in limbo because they do not know if or for how long Deshaun Watson may be suspended, it is time to put the game faces on and begin preparing in earnest for the 2022 NFL season.

There is no indication that a Deshaun Watson disciplinary decision is coming today, per sources, with expectation of ruling next week at the earliest from former Delaware federal Judge Sue L Robinson, the jointly appointed disciplinary officer. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 22, 2022

The first newsworthy injury of the 2022 season headlines the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. WR David Bell On PUP List

The Browns’ wide receiving depth will be tested from the beginning of camp.

Rookie David Bell reported to camp but was put on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list with a foot injury that is expected to sideline him for a “couple of weeks” according to Mary Kay Cabot.

#Browns 3rd round WR David Bell should be ready to practice in a couple of weeks after being placed on active/PUP today with a foot injury https://t.co/pTXcWwrvyS — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 22, 2022

2. Nick Chubb’s Latest Weight Room Video Is Astounding

Nick Chubb is using the last days of the offseason to get stronger.

Video footage of him squatting 610 pounds at his high school gym has made its rounds on the internet.

Even better than that are the reactions of those watching the video including Chubb’s teammate Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Owusu-Koramoah wrote what everyone else was thinking.

“Do we not got camp like Wednesday?”

#Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah reacting to the Nick Chubb video: “Do we not got camp like Wednesday? 😂😂” pic.twitter.com/tJbbpxl50i — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) July 22, 2022

Then again, Chubb does not seem like the kind of guy that rests; he is all about getting bigger, stronger, faster, and better year after year.

3. Uniform Talk

With other teams unveiling alternate helmets, it brings us back to the groundswell of demand for the Browns to wear orange jerseys in 2022.

Day #70 of me asking the @Browns to break out the orange jerseys this year. #Browns — J Money💰 (@C_J_Money_) July 22, 2022

To be fair, this has been a standing request for the past few years, but could this be the year fans actually get them?

Would you rather the #Browns give us orange jerseys or white helmets as an alternative this year?? pic.twitter.com/Q2dvdlm2re — Mike (@big_mike9169) July 20, 2022

White helmets appear to be less popular according to those voicing an opinion on social media.

On that note, Happy Saturday Browns fans!