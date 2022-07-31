Browns Nation News And Notes (7/31/22)

It is Sunday, July 31, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have an off day after an exciting open practice where the fans got their first look at this new 2022 roster.

Highlights of the open practice are the top story in the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Watson Continues To Spread The Ball Around

After receiving a lot of fan applause, Deshaun Watson got to work.

Watson continues to spread the ball around with a targeted pass to Jakeem Grant on Saturday.

2. Another Wide Receiver Is Injured

In what is becoming a disturbing trend, another Browns wide receiver was injured on Saturday.

Rookie WR Isaiah Weston suffered a knee injury that required him to be carted off the field.

#Browns rookie WR Isaiah Weston, who was carted off, suffered a knee injury per the team’s post-practice injury report — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 30, 2022

Early indications are that the injury is ACL-related and will require surgery though reportedly it is not a torn ACL, per Brad Stainbrook.

The injury is significant and it’s likely Weston will miss significant time, per source. The team was hopeful it wasn’t an ACL injury, but the MRI showed otherwise. Unfortunate news. #Browns https://t.co/DvzHpen5KL — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) July 31, 2022

Weston is the third WR dealing with injuries; the others are fellow rookie David Bell and second-year player Anthony Schwartz.

3. Browns Announce Fan Contest To Decide 2022 Field Design

The team announced on Saturday that the fans will decide on the 2022 field design.

It has been years since the Browns had a logo on the 50-yard line, and that is definitely happening in 2022.

Fans will decide which logo should be used as well as the color of the end zone paint.

Online voting started on Saturday and runs through August 27.

It will be interesting to see if fans opt for the helmet logo or for Brownie.

We can't get anything past you!! 🏟 Hit the link to vote for our 2022 field design!

➡️ https://t.co/RawSQfJ7vP pic.twitter.com/LG5YDE0fau — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 30, 2022

4. Defensive Ends In The Spotlight

Welcome back, Jadeveon Clowney!

Fans were happy to see him back with the team in 2022.

He got down to business on Saturday by swatting away a Watson pass.

Jadeveon Clowney swats a Deshaun Watson pass to the ground in 11-on-11s. #Browns pic.twitter.com/zrshkfk6mx — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) July 30, 2022

Myles Garrett is always a fan favorite and made time to interact with the fans after practice.

#Browns Myles Garrett showing love to the fans pic.twitter.com/dlRZNB2Lw6 — Training Camp Drake (@PicahPSN) July 30, 2022

On a somewhat related note pertaining to defensive ends, the prospect of a Takkarist McKinley reunion with the Browns in 2022 is not a given especially with the news that he had a tryout with the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn was the Falcons’ head coach when the team drafted McKinley in the first round in 2017.

The Cowboys tried out pass rusher Takk McKinley, who played for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as a first round pick for the Falcons. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 30, 2022

5. A New Episode Of Building The Browns Drops Today

Hungry for more football on this off day?

Head over to YouTube at or after 11:30 AM EDT for the latest episode of Building The Browns which is scheduled to drop today.

Myles mic'd up for the return of BTB 🎙👀 Watch 'Building The Browns' this Sunday!!

📺 https://t.co/JMrBTS2vJm pic.twitter.com/bkDBeLm6sX — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 27, 2022

The award-winning docuseries has not aired a new episode since late May; the new episode is titled “Team Chemistry.”

Happy Sunday Browns fans!