Browns Nation News And Notes (7/9/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Saturday, July 9, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns (and the rest of the NFL teams) are enjoying the last reprieve before the demands of the 2022 season begin.

Training camp opens for the rookies on July 22 and for the veterans on July 27.

Our top story in the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes is how some players spend this downtime.

 

1. Coach Stefanski Spotted At The Beach

NJ Dawg #D4L posted a picture of himself with Coach Stefanski at The Clam Bar in Somers Point, New Jersey.

Stefanski looks relaxed; the Philadelphia native is probably enjoying a little family time before training camp opens later this month.

We have a feeling that Stefanski liked NJ Dawg’s shirt as much as we do.

It has a Browns/Nick Chubb spin on Grubhub.

 

2. Myles Garrett And JOK Are Shooting Hoops

Though Stefanski shut down competitive hoops last summer, it looks like Myles Garrett is still allowed a little recreational play.

His partner is Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

 

3. Deshaun Watson Is Working Out With Other QBs

Deshaun Watson is in Austin, Texas working out with Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, and Tennessee Titans rookie QB Malik Willis.

Though people continue to speculate on the length of his suspension, there has been no official word from mediator Sue L. Robinson.

She requested post-hearing briefs from the attorneys which are due to her this week; her deliberation process is ongoing.

The waiting game continues, but it appears Watson is working extra hard to shake off any rust he might have since he has not played an NFL game since January 2021.

 

4. A Doug Dieken Memory

Every day is a good one to be grateful for Doug Dieken‘s service to the Browns on the field, in the booth, and in the community.

We hope he is enjoying his much-deserved retirement, but he will be missed this fall.

Enjoy this special clip from the Dieken highlight reel.

Happy Saturday Browns fans!

