Browns Nation News And Notes (8/19/22)

It is Friday, August 19, 2022, and it has been a long week for Cleveland Browns fans.

Arguably, it has been a long offseason, and 5 months to the day after the team announced the Deshaun Watson trade, the final resolution to his case was reported on Thursday.

Watson will miss 11 games and pay a $5 million fine.

Reactions to that are understandably mixed and heated especially after the news conferences and extensive national media coverage on Thursday.

Here is the TGIF edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Jerome Ford Makes A Big Play

Kareem Hunt‘s previous request to be traded might have something to do with some of the highlights we are seeing in training camp from rookie running back Jerome Ford.

Ford could be the future of the Browns backfield; the question is when the future will get some Sunday afternoon reps.

Is it in 2022 or beyond?

Check out his highlight from joint practice with the Eagles on Thursday.

you had to do him like that, @JeromeFord ?! 😬👀 pic.twitter.com/JRgqXc6OpK — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 18, 2022

Thankfully, the Browns are deep at running back, and the offensive line is stacked.

The running game could be the stability this offense leans on early this season.

2. Myles Garrett Excused For Fourth Consecutive Day

Everybody knows that defensive end Myles Garrett is in tremendous physical shape and is game-ready so missing a few practices is not a big deal.

He missed a fourth consecutive day of training camp to be with his family while they deal with the serious illness of a loved one.

Myles Garrett excused past 4 days including joint #Eagles practice Thurs to be w/gravely ill close family member. On way back, could practice vs. #Eagles Friday. Appreciates #Browns giving him the time https://t.co/NPMyGbwRws — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 18, 2022

Warm wishes, prayers, and positive thoughts go out to Garrett and his family during this time.

He could be back with the team as early as Friday.

3. Joint Practices With The Eagles Continue Today

The Eagles are in town, and joint practices continue on Friday.

The team’s social media account posted clips from the Eagles’ first day in Berea.

Happy Friday Browns fans!