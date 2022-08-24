Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/24/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Wednesday, August 24, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to work hard in preparation for the 2022 season.

With the Deshaun Watson suspension finally settled, the focus will be on Jacoby Brissett.

News about Brissett is the top headline for the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Can Jacoby Brissett Win A Lot Of Games?

This really is the $64,000 question.

There has been a lot of talk in the media about his leadership skills and how he is a good teammate who has been in this situation before when he was with the Indianapolis Colts and had to pick up the pieces quickly after Andrew Luck‘s abrupt retirement.

On Tuesday, Browns OC Alex Van Pelt talked about Brissett’s valuable experience that has prepared him for this moment.

This comes on the heels of Eagles’ HC Nick Sirianni talking about his time with Brissett when both were with the Colts.

Sirianni called him “such a good leader and such a good teammate”.

 

2. Is A Trade With The Eagles Still In The Cards?

A lot of talk emerged last week when the Eagles were in town because it is well known that Philly is deficient in the running back position.

Sirianni’s one-on-one conversation with Kareem Hunt sparked speculation that a trade was imminent.

While those rumors have cooled down, a new one has emerged.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic is speculating out loud about a potential trade that would send D’Ernest Johnson to Philly in exchange for wide receiver Jalen Reagor.

It is important to note that there is no official reporting that any discussions are occurring, but given the fact that the Eagles and Browns could help each other out in deficient areas, running backs for the Eagles and wide receivers for the Browns, it is something to keep an eye on.

Like the Browns, the Eagles are a passionate fanbase so these whispers could really be a way to manifest a trade into reality.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!

 

