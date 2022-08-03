Browns Nation News And Notes (8/3/22)

It is Wednesday, August 3, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to push forward with training camp in preparation for the 2022 season.

Training camp happenings top the headlines for the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Players Who Didn’t Practice On Tuesday

Brad Stainbrook reported the complete list of Browns players who did not practice on Tuesday because of injury or illness.

By position, they are as follows:

•WR David Bell (foot), P Corey Bojorquez (right foot), WR Amari Cooper (ankle), DT Sheldon Day (back), CB Reggie Robinson II (core muscle). WR Anthony Schwartz (knee), LB Anthony Walker Jr. (groin), CB Denzel Ward (foot) and WR Javon Wims (illness) did not practice. #Browns — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) August 2, 2022

Players with scheduled days off on Tuesday included Jadeveon Clowney and Jack Conklin who is working his way back from knee surgery.

#Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney has scheduled day off. Worked on side to start practice.

Same for RT Jack Conklin after first practice Monday coming off knee surgery. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) August 2, 2022

2. Team Invites Players In For Wednesday Workout

Brad Stainbrook also reports that there will be some new faces in Berea on Wednesday.

The Browns are inviting players in for a workout, most notably DE Chris Odom, the USFL’s 2022 Defensive Player of the Year.

The #Browns are bringing in USFL DPOY DE Chris Odom and others for a workout, sources say. The workout is scheduled to take place on Wednesday. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) August 3, 2022

Odom, a 27-year-old UDFA, has spent time in the NFL with the Falcons, Packers, and Commanders.

His career-best season was in 2022 with the USFL’s Houston Gamblers.

Odom has also worked out with the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and New Orleans Saints this offseason.

The Browns have not closed the door on a reunion with 2021 DE Takkarist McKinley, but he is also making the rounds with workouts with other teams.

He had a workout with the Dallas Cowboys and is scheduled to work out with the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday.

3. Past Meets Present

Browns fans are always delighted to see Browns legend and future Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas in Berea.

An even better sight is watching Thomas work.

He spent extra time with current left tackle Jedrick Wills after practice on Wednesday.

Only good things can come from the two of them spending extra time together.

#Browns future @ProFootballHOF left tackle Joe Thomas giving pointers after practice to current LT Jed Wills Jr. pic.twitter.com/8M0RG8dnhX — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 2, 2022

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!