Browns Nation News And Notes (8/3/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Wednesday, August 3, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to push forward with training camp in preparation for the 2022 season.

Training camp happenings top the headlines for the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Players Who Didn’t Practice On Tuesday

Brad Stainbrook reported the complete list of Browns players who did not practice on Tuesday because of injury or illness.

By position, they are as follows:

  1. WR David Bell (foot)
  2. WR Amari Cooper (ankle)
  3. WR Anthony Schwartz (knee)
  4. WR Javon Wims (illness)
  5. CB Reggie Robinson II (core muscle)
  6. CB Denzel Ward (foot)
  7. LB Anthony Walker (groin)
  8. DT Sheldon Day (back)
  9. P Corey Bojorquez (right foot)

Players with scheduled days off on Tuesday included Jadeveon Clowney and Jack Conklin who is working his way back from knee surgery.

 

2. Team Invites Players In For Wednesday Workout

Brad Stainbrook also reports that there will be some new faces in Berea on Wednesday.

The Browns are inviting players in for a workout, most notably DE Chris Odom, the USFL’s 2022 Defensive Player of the Year.

Odom, a 27-year-old UDFA, has spent time in the NFL with the Falcons, Packers, and Commanders.

His career-best season was in 2022 with the USFL’s Houston Gamblers.

Odom has also worked out with the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and New Orleans Saints this offseason.

The Browns have not closed the door on a reunion with 2021 DE Takkarist McKinley, but he is also making the rounds with workouts with other teams.

He had a workout with the Dallas Cowboys and is scheduled to work out with the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday.

 

3. Past Meets Present

Browns fans are always delighted to see Browns legend and future Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas in Berea.

An even better sight is watching Thomas work.

He spent extra time with current left tackle Jedrick Wills after practice on Wednesday.

Only good things can come from the two of them spending extra time together.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!

