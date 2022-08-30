Browns Nation News And Notes (8/30/22)

It is Tuesday, August 30, 2022, and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s suspension officially begins today.

Cleveland #Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s suspension begins today. — Alec (@alecsapolin) August 30, 2022

He will be away from the facility and cannot be activated before November 28.

This is also the day of roster cuts; all NFL teams will trim down to 53 by 4:00 PM EDT today.

Roster cuts top the headlines of this Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Roster Stands At 73

The Browns made cuts yesterday.

The most noteworthy on Monday afternoon was wide receiver, Ja’Marcus Bradley.

It was reported that the majority of the cuts will be made today as only a few were made on Monday including Bradley.

#Browns roster cuts: Placed on injured reserve ⁰DE Chris Odom (knee)⁰⁰Waived (5):⁰WR Ja’Marcus Bradley⁰DT Glen Logan⁰S Jovante Moffatt⁰T Ben Petrula⁰DE Curtis Weaver@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) August 29, 2022

2. Speculation Heightens Over Berry’s Next Moves

Roster cuts are just one piece of the puzzle.

Some believe that GM Andrew Berry will be monitoring the waiver wire looking for depth at some key positions, wide receiver and defensive tackle perhaps, and that players we do not yet know could be on the Browns’ Week 1 roster.

More than one person expects a trade to happen within the next week.

I'm really intrigued to see how AB attacks the next two weeks. I think cuts from other teams and a minor trade are on the way. I think there will be 2 or 3 players on the week 1 roster that aren't currently on the team #Browns — Jacob Roach (@roachizm13) August 29, 2022

I'd be surprised if he doesn't make a single trade before week 1. — AndyCleves (@AndyCleves_) August 29, 2022

3. Serena’s Slam

Occasionally we deviate from the Browns and the NFL to cover a monumental sports event elsewhere.

29,402 fans attended opening night of Serena Williams' final US Open. It's an all-time night-session record for the tournament. pic.twitter.com/4bDztoYCX5 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 30, 2022

Monday marked tennis legend Serena Williams’s return to the US Open.

Williams, 40, has won 23 Grand Slam titles and is expected to walk away from the game after this tournament.

Her Monday night prime-time match in New York was like a Super Bowl with star-studded spectators and an unprecedented program honoring her after her first-round win.

Here are some of the interesting seating arrangements at the Open last night.

Martina Navratilova, with her dog Lulu, sitting next to Mike Tyson. And Bill Clinton getting some advice from Dr. Ruth. Crazy pairings at the US Open for Serena Williams! pic.twitter.com/47eIhMknFI — Matt Viser (@mviser) August 29, 2022

This is what makes sports so great.

You cannot make this stuff up.

Who would think that Martina Navratilova and her dog would be seated next to boxer Mike Tyson?

And who would not want to hear what Dr. Ruth and Former President Bill Clinton were talking about?

Happy Tuesday aka Roster Cut Day Browns fans!