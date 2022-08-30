Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (8/30/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/30/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Tuesday, August 30, 2022, and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s suspension officially begins today.

He will be away from the facility and cannot be activated before November 28.

This is also the day of roster cuts; all NFL teams will trim down to 53 by 4:00 PM EDT today.

Roster cuts top the headlines of this Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Roster Stands At 73

The Browns made cuts yesterday.

The most noteworthy on Monday afternoon was wide receiver, Ja’Marcus Bradley.

It was reported that the majority of the cuts will be made today as only a few were made on Monday including Bradley.

 

2. Speculation Heightens Over Berry’s Next Moves

Roster cuts are just one piece of the puzzle.

Some believe that GM Andrew Berry will be monitoring the waiver wire looking for depth at some key positions, wide receiver and defensive tackle perhaps, and that players we do not yet know could be on the Browns’ Week 1 roster.

More than one person expects a trade to happen within the next week.

 

3. Serena’s Slam

Occasionally we deviate from the Browns and the NFL to cover a monumental sports event elsewhere.

Monday marked tennis legend Serena Williams’s return to the US Open.

Williams, 40, has won 23 Grand Slam titles and is expected to walk away from the game after this tournament.

Her Monday night prime-time match in New York was like a Super Bowl with star-studded spectators and an unprecedented program honoring her after her first-round win.

Here are some of the interesting seating arrangements at the Open last night.

This is what makes sports so great.

You cannot make this stuff up.

Who would think that Martina Navratilova and her dog would be seated next to boxer Mike Tyson?

And who would not want to hear what Dr. Ruth and Former President Bill Clinton were talking about?

Happy Tuesday aka Roster Cut Day Browns fans!

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns yells before a play during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Insider Notes The Leadership Of Joshua Dobbs
Running back Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns rushes the football against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 38-24.
The Browns Were Well-Represented In The NFL Top 100
Anthony Schwartz #10 of the Cleveland Browns attempts to catch a pass against Greg Stroman Jr. #39 and DeAndre Houston-Carson #36 of the Chicago Bears during the first half of a preseason game at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
What Should The Browns Do With Anthony Schwartz?

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Insider Notes The Leadership Of Joshua Dobbs

No more pages to load