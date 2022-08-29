Browns Insider Notes The Leadership Of Joshua Dobbs

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs is turning heads with his impressive play during the preseason.

Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he completed ten out of 13 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Nine days later, he had 14 completions for 141 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In that game, he also added four rushes for 47 yards and a touchdown.

The former Tennessee standout took a back seat to Jacoby Brissett in the team’s final preseason game.

However, he still had 11 completions for 89 yards and a touchdown.

But aside from appreciating his efforts as a player, ESPN’s Jake Trotter gave a peek at Dobbs the teammate.

Trotter tweeted, “Saw Josh Dobbs with his arm around Anthony Schwartz coming off the field into the tunnel. Not sure there’s a player on the roster who’s impressed more in so many ways this preseason than Dobbs.”

Schwartz has had a rough preseason, starting with zero catches against the Jaguars.

He finished the next two games with three catches for 28 yards.

Dobbs is showing support to his teammate, even if his own playing time is uncertain.

However, stranger things have happened, and he might get his shot.

Dobbs Is Next In Line

With Deshaun Watson serving an 11-game suspension due to his violation of the league’s personal conduct policy, Brissett is the favored choice to start in Week 1 against former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers.

But if Brissett does not deliver, head coach Kevin Stefanski might look to insert Dobbs in the game.

He has shown enough during preseason to merit some time on the field.

It remains to be seen if he can translate his impressive performances into victories that matter.

Regardless of what happens to him, it’s certain that he cares for the other players in the locker room.