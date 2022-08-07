Browns Nation News And Notes (8/7/22)

It is Sunday, August 7, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for their first preseason game in Jacksonville in 5 days.

Looking further ahead, we are 32 days away from the NFL kickoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams on September 8.

The number 32 is particularly significant to the Browns as it belongs to legendary Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown.

Decades later, his statistics continue to amaze: over 12,000 rushing yards and 126 touchdowns in his nine-season career are the definition of consistency.

Here is the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes which focuses on news about the team’s wide receivers.

Wide Receivers Update

The wide receiving room that has been suffering thus far during the 2022 training camp got some key reinforcements back on Saturday.

Both David Bell and Anthony Schwartz are back from their respective injuries (foot and knee), and Bell marked his arrival at the Browns’ 2022 training camp by making plays.

Deshaun Watson to David Bell, who is participating in his first Training Camp practice today. #Browns pic.twitter.com/qUFN3m9v4z — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) August 6, 2022

Browns rookie WR David Bell is back and is looking good 👀 (via @Browns) pic.twitter.com/OKUbjaIumz — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 6, 2022

Bell was on the PUP list from the time he reported to camp so it is great to see him on the field and in the mix so quickly.

The excitement about Bell and what the Browns believe he is capable of is part of the reason the team has not pursued a free agent wide receiver to complement to Amari Cooper and company in 2022.

#Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski told GM Andrew Berry that Day 2 of the draft needed to end with David Bell on the roster. He also said his ability to catch the ball is the best in the draft. pic.twitter.com/a95vXKf1go — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) May 8, 2022

Despite his delayed start, Coach Stefanski has not ruled out Bell playing in the Jacksonville game on August 12.

#Browns Stefanski says he’s not ruling out for WR David Bell (foot) for the preseason opener vs. #Jaguars. He said WR Michael Woods (hamstring) is going to miss some time — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 6, 2022

As the Browns struggle to get healthy in this position, they will continue to be without rookie Michael Woods who has a hamstring injury which is reportedly an aggravation of a spring injury.

Browns rookie WR Michael Woods II is going to miss some time. Stefanski made it sound like an aggravation of the spring injury. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 6, 2022

In other wide receivers news, Donovan Peoples-Jones continues to perform well at training camp.

With the attention focused on the uncertainty at the quarterback position and the wide receiver injuries around him, DPJ continues to grind with the ultimate goal being the WR2 position.

Happy Sunday Browns fans!