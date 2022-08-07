Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/7/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Sunday, August 7, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for their first preseason game in Jacksonville in 5 days.

Looking further ahead, we are 32 days away from the NFL kickoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams on September 8.

The number 32 is particularly significant to the Browns as it belongs to legendary Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown.

Decades later, his statistics continue to amaze: over 12,000 rushing yards and 126 touchdowns in his nine-season career are the definition of consistency.

Here is the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes which focuses on news about the team’s wide receivers.

 

Wide Receivers Update

The wide receiving room that has been suffering thus far during the 2022 training camp got some key reinforcements back on Saturday.

Both David Bell and Anthony Schwartz are back from their respective injuries (foot and knee), and Bell marked his arrival at the Browns’ 2022 training camp by making plays.

Bell was on the PUP list from the time he reported to camp so it is great to see him on the field and in the mix so quickly.

The excitement about Bell and what the Browns believe he is capable of is part of the reason the team has not pursued a free agent wide receiver to complement to Amari Cooper and company in 2022.

Despite his delayed start, Coach Stefanski has not ruled out Bell playing in the Jacksonville game on August 12.

As the Browns struggle to get healthy in this position, they will continue to be without rookie Michael Woods who has a hamstring injury which is reportedly an aggravation of a spring injury.

In other wide receivers news, Donovan Peoples-Jones continues to perform well at training camp.

With the attention focused on the uncertainty at the quarterback position and the wide receiver injuries around him, DPJ continues to grind with the ultimate goal being the WR2 position.

Happy Sunday Browns fans!

 

Report: Kareem Hunt Seeking Contract Extension

