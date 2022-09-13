Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/13/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Tuesday, September 13, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans are still celebrating the team’s big victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

Even Browns legend Jim Brown could not contain his excitement over the outcome of the game.

He took to social media to congratulate his former team.

The first home game of the season is just days away, and fans could not be more excited.

Muni Lot tailgating plans are being prepared as we speak.

The Browns host the New York Jets on Sunday, September 18 at 1:00 PM EDT.

Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. New FirstEnergy Stadium Field Design Leaked

During the summer, the Browns had a contest for fans to pick the new field design for the 2022 season.

There were four options to choose from.

Variations with the helmet and Brownie the Elf on the 50 yard line were offered.

Endzone designs also had color variations with white and orange lettering.

Voting ended August 27.

After the Week 1 performance by Cade York, one fan offered a hilarous alternative to the original four presented.

York’s face and name were cleverly inserted on a computer design of the field.

We now know the winning design because overhead pictures of the field have been shared on social media.

Check it out.

It is not surprising that Brownie the Elf won the fan vote and will have prominent positioning all season long during Browns home games.

 

2. Tuesday’s Dose Of Good News

On top of the win, Coach Stefanski shared great news on Monday afternoon about the condition of his players.

Given the long season ahead, this could be better and more astounding news than the win on Sunday.

There were no player injuries to report from Sunday’s game.

Keeping the players healthy is an important step for this team in reaching its playoff aspirations.

Happy Tuesday Browns fans!

