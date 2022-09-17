Browns Nation News And Notes (9/17/22)

It is Saturday, September 17, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are just 24 hours away from opening the 2022 regular season at home.

They host the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1:00 PM EDT on September 18.

Here is the gameday eve edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Myles’s Musings

It is never a dull moment when Myles Garrett shows up in front of the microphone.

Shirtless Myles is who came to talk to the media on Friday so a drug test next week is practically a foregone conclusion.

His first interesting tidbit was regarding Brownie the Elf’s appearance at midfield.

Garrett is more of a Dawg Pound loyalist but after he heard about how well the Browns played with Brownie the Elf in the picture, he may have changed his mind.

And he said something that will definitely stick if the Browns are to win the AFC and/or the Super Bowl this year.

Myles Garrett joked that if the #Browns win a championship with Brownie the elf on the field he might dress like an elf. pic.twitter.com/NOaFWbOap2 — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) September 16, 2022

He said he might dress up in a Brownie the Elf costume if that happens.

Garrett also teased that the Browns have a special entrance planned for the game tomorrow so those who are going need to get out of the Muni Lot in time to see it.

Myles Garrett said the Browns have something special planned for their entrance on Sunday. Something to look forward to. #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) September 16, 2022

2. Injury Update

Chris Hubbard has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Jack Conklin is listed as questionable, but with the quick turnaround between Sunday and Thursday’s games, he may be ruled out or play on an extremely limited basis.

The good news is that Conklin is practicing so his return is imminent.

#Browns Jack Conklin back practicing Friday. Only players not seen were OL Chris Hubbard and DL Perrion Winfrey. LB Tony Fields was walking back to the practice with a member of the training staff as the open part of practice ended. pic.twitter.com/CaOnSIUIuO — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) September 16, 2022

Perrion Winfrey did not practice because of a disciplinary issue.

3. Browns Poster Giveaway

In honor of Joe Thomas entering the Legends program at halftime on Sunday, the Browns created a limited edition poster.

It is being distributed on a first come and first serve basis at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.

For those not going to the game, the team is giving away 20 copies.

Check out the details and enter for a chance to win one of them.

Not able to make it on Sunday? No worries! We're giving away 20 limited edition Week 2 gameday posters!! Follow us on TikTok at @Browns and hit the link for your chance to win 🤟

» https://t.co/yyKKNBhZuw pic.twitter.com/2KTizR9ki0 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 16, 2022

Happy Saturday Browns fans!