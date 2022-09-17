Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/17/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Saturday, September 17, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are just 24 hours away from opening the 2022 regular season at home.

They host the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1:00 PM EDT on September 18.

Here is the gameday eve edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Myles’s Musings

It is never a dull moment when Myles Garrett shows up in front of the microphone.

Shirtless Myles is who came to talk to the media on Friday so a drug test next week is practically a foregone conclusion.

His first interesting tidbit was regarding Brownie the Elf’s appearance at midfield.

Garrett is more of a Dawg Pound loyalist but after he heard about how well the Browns played with Brownie the Elf in the picture, he may have changed his mind.

And he said something that will definitely stick if the Browns are to win the AFC and/or the Super Bowl this year.

He said he might dress up in a Brownie the Elf costume if that happens.

Garrett also teased that the Browns have a special entrance planned for the game tomorrow so those who are going need to get out of the Muni Lot in time to see it.

 

2. Injury Update

Chris Hubbard has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Jack Conklin is listed as questionable, but with the quick turnaround between Sunday and Thursday’s games, he may be ruled out or play on an extremely limited basis.

The good news is that Conklin is practicing so his return is imminent.

Perrion Winfrey did not practice because of a disciplinary issue.

 

3. Browns Poster Giveaway

In honor of Joe Thomas entering the Legends program at halftime on Sunday, the Browns created a limited edition poster.

It is being distributed on a first come and first serve basis at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.

For those not going to the game, the team is giving away 20 copies.

Check out the details and enter for a chance to win one of them.

Happy Saturday Browns fans!

