Perrion Winfrey In Browns’ Dawghouse; Won’t Play Sunday

Fourth-round draft pick Perrion Winfrey was not at the Cleveland Browns‘ practice Friday for disciplinary reasons.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and defensive captain Myles Garrett verified the reason for his absence without providing details.

Stefanski did not initially say Winfrey would miss Sunday’s home opener against the Jets.

But it is now being reported that Winfrey will not play Sunday.

#Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says DT Perrion Winfrey was disciplined by the team, hence his absence from practice. Will not play Sunday. Would not disclose details as to why. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) September 16, 2022

Winfrey was benched in favor of UDFAs Roderick Perry and Glen Logan without explanation in a preseason game.

And Garrett indicated the issue has been going on for a while.

Winfrey was only on the field for 5 defensive snaps in the Browns’ 26-24 victory over Carolina last week.

He batted down a Baker Mayfield pass, one of several passes defended by Cleveland’s defense.

“Silence is Louder Than Words”

Myles Garrett spent just a bit more time than his coach addressing the media on the matter.

#Browns Myles Garrett on Perrion Winfrey being disciplined pic.twitter.com/F8I65Wlw8e — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 16, 2022

He said Winfrey’s issue was common knowledge among his teammates.

It doesn’t appear that Stefanski’s decision should have surprised the player.

Winfrey exploded onto the Browns scene with an animated response and interview after the NFL Draft.

He later said he would try to tone down his words and off-field mannerisms in lieu of focusing on his play.

Garrett indicated that teammates tried addressing the matter with Winfrey before today, saying:

“Sometimes silence speaks louder than words. We’ve used our voice a couple of times and at the end of the day, he’s got to learn how to be a pro. Kevin felt like (holding Winfrey out of practice) was the right thing to do and I’m behind my coach’s actions totally.”

There was no discussion about when Winfrey might be welcome back to practice, nor any conditions to such a return.

What It Means To The Browns

Cleveland faces the New York Jets this weekend missing one-fourth of their defensive tackle rotation.

Although Winfrey played sparingly last week, the Browns hope to limit snaps for some starters with a short week ahead.

UDFA Roderick Perry is the only natural defensive tackle on the practice squad.

And Cleveland brought former Atlanta Falcon’s tackle Nick Thurman in for a workout today.

#Browns Perrion Winfrey faces discipline… team brings in a new DT to work out just hours later. Interesting development. https://t.co/EusSbU6aws — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) September 16, 2022

Former offensive guard, David Moore, is now listed as a defensive lineman but is still learning the craft.

Jadeveon Clowney has been known to push inside at times but is among those the Browns would like to keep fresh for Pittsburgh.

It would be a good week for Jacoby Brissett to duplicate the 78-play, 39-minute offensive effort he orchestrated in Carolina.

And we’ll wait and see if the Winfrey matter is serious enough for Andrew Berry to sign another interior lineman.