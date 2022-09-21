Browns Nation

Fans React To Latest Myles Garrett News

By

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

It has been a rough week for Cleveland Browns fans.

They are still coming to terms with the Week 2 New York Jets debacle.

And the Browns have a very short week as they play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

Adding insult to injury is the fact that Myles Garrett did not practice on Tuesday and is listed on the injury report with a neck injury.

The possibility of a banged up or potentially inactive Garrett for the Steelers game has fans taking to social media to vent.

Here are some of the notorious posts.

 

1. Time To Throw In The Towel

Fans have dealt with so much that one is inclined to throw in the towel.

 

It is worth noting that Jadeveon Clowney has already been ruled out, and Chase Winovich is on IR so the pass rush from Browns defensive ends if Garrett does not play could be nonexistent.

Another fan lamented the Browns’ lousy injury luck.

 

2. Steelers Definitely Have The Advantage

One fan believes if Garrett is out that the Steelers’ offense could resemble the 2007 New England Patriots.

Remember that powerhouse offense?

Another fan predicts the Steelers can put up 30 points without Garrett on the field.

 

3. No Garrett Or Watt

The Steelers Pro Bowl DE T.J. Watt is on injured reserve.

A Steelers vs. Browns game without Watt or Garrett will lack firepower.

One fan compared the game to a high school event without the pair.

 

4. A Must-Win Game For The Browns

With or without Garrett, one fan noted this is a must-win game, particularly after the events of the past few days.

The pressure could be on the offense to score a lot of points, but it must be done.

Mike is correct in calling this “a nightmare week”.

The only way to turn it around is with a Browns win on Thursday night.

 

