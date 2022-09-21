Fans React To Latest Myles Garrett News

It has been a rough week for Cleveland Browns fans.

They are still coming to terms with the Week 2 New York Jets debacle.

And the Browns have a very short week as they play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

Adding insult to injury is the fact that Myles Garrett did not practice on Tuesday and is listed on the injury report with a neck injury.

The possibility of a banged up or potentially inactive Garrett for the Steelers game has fans taking to social media to vent.

Here are some of the notorious posts.

1. Time To Throw In The Towel

Fans have dealt with so much that one is inclined to throw in the towel.

It is worth noting that Jadeveon Clowney has already been ruled out, and Chase Winovich is on IR so the pass rush from Browns defensive ends if Garrett does not play could be nonexistent.

We're gonna have no pass rush 😭 — Carl 🐐 (1-1) (@cp13003) September 20, 2022

Another fan lamented the Browns’ lousy injury luck.

Browns have awful injury luck — Aaron Derrick (@Ad51603) September 20, 2022

2. Steelers Definitely Have The Advantage

One fan believes if Garrett is out that the Steelers’ offense could resemble the 2007 New England Patriots.

steelers offense is gonna look like the 2007 patriots against us — Carl 🐐 (1-1) (@cp13003) September 20, 2022

Remember that powerhouse offense?

The 2007 New England Patriots we’re the most heavily favored regular season team ever The Patriots were favored by an average of 13.4 points/game, and had 4 games where they were favored by 18+ points (no other team has more than 1) @betsstats pic.twitter.com/c16vabWVov — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) August 23, 2021

Another fan predicts the Steelers can put up 30 points without Garrett on the field.

If he doesn’t play, there’s no excuse the Steelers shouldn’t put up 30. — Will Davis (@DavisWill_85) September 20, 2022

3. No Garrett Or Watt

The Steelers Pro Bowl DE T.J. Watt is on injured reserve.

A Steelers vs. Browns game without Watt or Garrett will lack firepower.

One fan compared the game to a high school event without the pair.

Lowkey evens it up. TJ watt and Garrett out means we get to watch a highschool NFL game lol — PICKETT 2 PICKENS SZN (@Gaige_Rage) September 20, 2022

4. A Must-Win Game For The Browns

With or without Garrett, one fan noted this is a must-win game, particularly after the events of the past few days.

The pressure could be on the offense to score a lot of points, but it must be done.

Even if he's out Thursday it's a must win. Doesn't matter. If we have no D Thursday and we have to score 40 then that's what needs to happen. What a nightmare week.#Browns — Mike (@emtb123) September 20, 2022

Mike is correct in calling this “a nightmare week”.

The only way to turn it around is with a Browns win on Thursday night.