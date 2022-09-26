Browns Nation News And Notes (9/26/22)

It is Victory Monday, September 26, 2022, for Cleveland Browns fans.

In addition to continuing to revel in the Browns’ win on Thursday night over the Steelers, Ohio State won its game.

And the Cleveland Guardians earned the biggest victory of the weekend, clinching the MLB American League Central division.

An October with Browns football and Guardians postseason baseball is simply the best.

It is very much a VICTORY MONDAY, #Browns won, #OhioState won and the #Guardians brought home the BIG win last night!! Have a great day all! pic.twitter.com/oH9ml4p1q4 — Jennifer Dean #D4L #DAWG4LIFE (@JenDean825) September 26, 2022

1. Chubb Will Again Be Up For FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

For the third consecutive week, Nick Chubb will likely be up for the NFL’s FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors.

Voting information will be forthcoming on the NFL website and on Twitter.

Chubb was up for the award in Weeks 1 and 2 and lost to Jonathan Taylor and Aaron Jones respectively.

Browns fans, this award is won by fan votes so we need to come out strong and help Chubb secure this award because he is very deserving.

Chubb is the NFL’s rushing leader thus far through three weeks (Saquon Barkley‘s Week 3 game is MNF).

#NFL Top 5 Rushing Leaders

1. #Browns Nick Chubb – 341 yards

2. #Falcons Cordarrelle Patterson – 302 yards

3. #Colts Jonathan Taylor – 286 yards

4. #Ravens Lamar Jackson – 243 yards

5. #Panthers Christian McCaffrey – 243 yards

7. #Giants Saquon Barkley plays on MNF – 236 yds pic.twitter.com/8DsJckFWHm — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) September 26, 2022

Speaking of Chubb, these high school pictures of him recently resurfaced on the internet.

His strength and athletic power were evident even back then; the jumping picture almost looks as though it cannot be real.

Who could’ve predicted that Nick Chubb would be such a stud? Nick Chubb in high school: pic.twitter.com/QeI4EctSny — DollarDog Nick (@DollarDogNick) September 23, 2022

2. Looking Ahead To Browns Week 4 Matchup

The Browns hit the road in Week 4 with a 1:00 PM EDT game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon October 3.

The Falcons got their first win of the season in Week 3 with a 27-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

This is no longer Matt Ryan‘s Falcons team, but the game cannot be taken lightly.

Fans fear this could be a trap game for the Browns on their post-Steelers victory high.

The AFC looking kind of open now with only the Dolphins being undefeated. #Browns gotta handle their business against the Falcons next week, I don’t think that game will be as easy as people think it will. Big trap game vibes — Scorpio SZN coming (@SuburbanPimp) September 26, 2022

The Browns open as three-point favorites.

The #Browns open as -3 favorites on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. @betJACK — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) September 26, 2022

Here is a look at Week 4 and beyond with many 1-2 opponents with the exception of the 2-1 Ravens.

#Browns upcoming schedule: @ 1-2 #Falcons (CLE favored by 3)

vs 1-2 #Chargers (Herbert broken ribs)

vs 1-2 #Patriots (Mac Jones ankle sprain)

@ 2-1 #Ravens

vs 1-2 #Bengals

BYE Suddenly, Jacoby Brissett handing this season off to Deshaun Watson at 6-5/7-4 doesn’t seem so crazy. — Christian Riley (@CornerCommishCR) September 26, 2022

Happy Monday Browns fans!