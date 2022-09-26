Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/26/22)

By

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Victory Monday, September 26, 2022, for Cleveland Browns fans.

In addition to continuing to revel in the Browns’ win on Thursday night over the Steelers, Ohio State won its game.

And the Cleveland Guardians earned the biggest victory of the weekend, clinching the MLB American League Central division.

An October with Browns football and Guardians postseason baseball is simply the best.

 

1. Chubb Will Again Be Up For FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

For the third consecutive week, Nick Chubb will likely be up for the NFL’s FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors.

Voting information will be forthcoming on the NFL website and on Twitter.

Chubb was up for the award in Weeks 1 and 2 and lost to Jonathan Taylor and Aaron Jones respectively.

Browns fans, this award is won by fan votes so we need to come out strong and help Chubb secure this award because he is very deserving.

Chubb is the NFL’s rushing leader thus far through three weeks (Saquon Barkley‘s Week 3 game is MNF).

Speaking of Chubb, these high school pictures of him recently resurfaced on the internet.

His strength and athletic power were evident even back then; the jumping picture almost looks as though it cannot be real.

 

2. Looking Ahead To Browns Week 4 Matchup

The Browns hit the road in Week 4 with a 1:00 PM EDT game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon October 3.

The Falcons got their first win of the season in Week 3 with a 27-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

This is no longer Matt Ryan‘s Falcons team, but the game cannot be taken lightly.

Fans fear this could be a trap game for the Browns on their post-Steelers victory high.

The Browns open as three-point favorites.

Here is a look at Week 4 and beyond with many 1-2 opponents with the exception of the 2-1 Ravens.

Happy Monday Browns fans!

 

