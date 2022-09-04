Browns Nation News And Notes (9/4/22)

It is Sunday, September 4, 2022, and it is the last non-NFL football Sunday until January.

Who will be the 2022 Kings of the AFC North? 👑 pic.twitter.com/LKNIBGbxas — NFL (@NFL) September 2, 2022

Cleveland Browns fans are rejoicing that the regular season is now officially 7 days away for the Browns

The long offseason ends in just the same amount of days as the brand new QB1 Jacoby Brissett‘s jersey number.

Jacoby Brissett with a dime🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/1xe3fdHOeQ — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) August 19, 2022

Opinions vary on how Brissett will perform in his 11 games as the starter.

Here is the final offseason Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes for months.

1. Ohio State Wins Big Much To Isaac Rochelle’s Chagrin

Browns fans turned their focus onto Ohio State yesterday as the college football season kicked off.

It was a star-studded event that was well attended by many famous Ohio State alumni.

LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard, Andre Iguodala, Evan Turner, Ezekiel Elliott, Rich Paul, Maverick Carter, Braxton Miller, Cardale Jones, JT Barrett, Curtis Samuel, Terry McLaurin, Chris Olave, Jeff Okudah, Justin Fields, Jerome Bettis are all in the house. pic.twitter.com/yMjcMHSaAr — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) September 3, 2022

Notre Dame graduate and Browns DE Isaac Rochell commented that this may have something to do with his inability to get a ticket to the game.

No wonder I couldn’t get tickets … https://t.co/JVP3pa3pNr — Isaac Christopher Rochell (@isaacrochell91) September 3, 2022

He then issued a Twitter challenge to the Ohio State faithful.

I’ll make EVERYONE a deal… if OH wins I’ll turn my profile pic to a buckeyes pic for a day… if Notre Dame wins you have to put my face as your profile pic for a day! Like if your in 😂 — Isaac Christopher Rochell (@isaacrochell91) September 3, 2022

And then he had to live up to his end of the bargain by donning an Ohio State hat for his Twitter profile.

To all of buckeye nation… you won fair and square… This is a minor setback for a major comeback for the fellas at ND! As always— GO IRISH!! pic.twitter.com/oJ8AYprN2R — Isaac Christopher Rochell (@isaacrochell91) September 4, 2022

2. Jadeveon Clowney’s Jersey Is Retired At South Carolina

Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney was honored by his alma mater, the University of South Carolina, on Saturday.

His jersey was retired; he is the first player to have his jersey retired since Sterling Sharpe‘s was retired during the 1987 season.

Clowney was both happy and humble when expressing his emotions about this achievement.

He said:

“It’s crazy to me, I was just a kid in the backyard playing football.”

"It's crazy to me, I was just a kid in the backyard playing football." Gamecock legend Jadeveon Clowney (@clownejd ) on what it means to have his jersey retired & what it feels like to be a big part of the legacy of Gamecock football. @WLTX #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/85mBtMQbSH — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) September 3, 2022

Always great to have a Gamecock legend in Williams-Brice stadium!#WelcomeHome Jadeveon Clowney 🤙 pic.twitter.com/qsvnID6Ty5 — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) September 3, 2022

3. Sunday Flashback

With so many questions surrounding the Browns’ quarterbacks and wide receivers, we can only hope to see the next generation of this QB-WR connection emerge early and often during the 2022 season.

Bernie Kosar and Webster Slaughter‘s connection provided plenty of exhilarating plays for the Browns in their heyday.

Flashback to the Bernie Kosar and Webster Slaughter connection for the Cleveland #Browns pic.twitter.com/ZmXRLyeSjQ — Midwest Sports Network (@MWSNsports) August 7, 2022

Happy Sunday Browns fans!