Browns Nation News And Notes (9/4/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Sunday, September 4, 2022, and it is the last non-NFL football Sunday until January.

Cleveland Browns fans are rejoicing that the regular season is now officially 7 days away for the Browns

The long offseason ends in just the same amount of days as the brand new QB1 Jacoby Brissett‘s jersey number.

Opinions vary on how Brissett will perform in his 11 games as the starter.

Here is the final offseason Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes for months.

 

1. Ohio State Wins Big Much To Isaac Rochelle’s Chagrin

Browns fans turned their focus onto Ohio State yesterday as the college football season kicked off.

It was a star-studded event that was well attended by many famous Ohio State alumni.

Notre Dame graduate and Browns DE Isaac Rochell commented that this may have something to do with his inability to get a ticket to the game.

He then issued a Twitter challenge to the Ohio State faithful.

And then he had to live up to his end of the bargain by donning an Ohio State hat for his Twitter profile.

 

2. Jadeveon Clowney’s Jersey Is Retired At South Carolina

Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney was honored by his alma mater, the University of South Carolina, on Saturday.

His jersey was retired; he is the first player to have his jersey retired since Sterling Sharpe‘s was retired during the 1987 season.

Clowney was both happy and humble when expressing his emotions about this achievement.

He said:

“It’s crazy to me, I was just a kid in the backyard playing football.”

 

3. Sunday Flashback

With so many questions surrounding the Browns’ quarterbacks and wide receivers, we can only hope to see the next generation of this QB-WR connection emerge early and often during the 2022 season.

Bernie Kosar and Webster Slaughter‘s connection provided plenty of exhilarating plays for the Browns in their heyday.

Happy Sunday Browns fans!

