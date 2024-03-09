Browns Not Awarded Special Type Of Draft Pick In 2024

Friday marked another milestone in the 2024 NFL offseason, as the NFL announced which teams would be receiving compensatory draft picks.

The 2024 draft is drawing ever closer and will take place at the end of April.

While most NFL teams qualified for at least one compensatory pick, the Cleveland Browns were not one of them (via Adam Schefter on Twitter).

Compensatory draft picks for 2024 are being awarded today. The list of picks: pic.twitter.com/JlieVyrxMk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2024

Not receiving any compensatory draft picks is nothing new for the Browns, as they didn’t receive any last year, either.

The last time they were awarded compensatory picks was in 2022 when the Minnesota Vikings hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their general manager.

The Browns received compensation because Adofo-Mensah had been serving with them as Vice President of Football Operations.

Teams are awarded compensatory draft picks when they lose valuable players, coaches, or personnel via free agency.

However, the Browns have been more apt to bring in talent than to lose it in recent years, which is why they haven’t had any compensatory picks since 2022.

Additionally, because the team is looking once again to add talent this offseason, they likely won’t qualify for compensation in next year’s draft.

Aside from losing important players, coaches, or personnel, teams can also qualify for compensatory draft picks by hiring a minority general manager or head coach.

However, don’t expect them to qualify for compensatory picks for these reasons, as they’re not moving on from GM Andrew Berry or head coach Kevin Stefanski.