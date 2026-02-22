Browns Not Viewed As Ideal Spot For Veteran QB

As trade rumors swirl around Tua Tagovailoa, one analyst believes Cleveland would be a poor fit for the Miami Dolphins quarterback.

In a recent CBS Sports piece outlining potential landing spots for Tagovailoa, analyst John Breech explained why certain teams were noticeably absent from his list. Among them were the Browns.

The reason is simple.

Weather.

“One thing you may or may not have noticed about this list is that every team on it plays indoors,” Breech wrote. “If Tua has proven one thing in his career, it’s that he struggles when the weather gets cold, so it doesn’t make much sense for him to play in a cold weather city, which is why we don’t have the Jets, Steelers or Browns listed here. If I’m a team in a cold weather city, I don’t want Tua, and if I’m Tua, I don’t want to play in a cold weather city. For Tua, playing indoors will guarantee that he’ll get perfect weather for at least eight games per year.”

Cleveland, of course, is known for its late-season wind, rain, and freezing temperatures. Huntington Bank Field has long been considered one of the tougher weather environments for passing offenses once November and December arrive.

Tagovailoa has put up strong numbers in Miami’s speed-based offense, particularly in warm weather conditions. His timing and accuracy thrive in rhythm-based systems that rely on precision and quick reads. But cold weather games can disrupt timing, affect ball grip, and alter passing trajectories, especially in windy conditions.

The Browns would present that challenge multiple times per season, not only at home but also in division road games against Pittsburgh and Cincinnati.

There are other football reasons to debate a potential fit. Cleveland’s offensive line, receiver situation, and quarterback room are all factors.

For now, Tagovailoa remains in Miami. But if trade speculation intensifies, it appears at least one analyst believes Cleveland should not be at the front of the line.

NEXT:

Shedeur Sanders Gets Vote Of Confidence From Browns Teammate