Browns OC Teases Potential 2-QB Threat Against Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns need to stick with Joe Flacco.

Having him back on the practice squad shouldn’t be a reason to panic, as that’s just standard procedure.

He can be activated for three games before being signed to the 53-man roster, so having him on the practice squad doesn’t mean he won’t play.

However, Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt recently hinted at a somewhat interesting possibility.

According to Browns insider Fred Greetham on Twitter, the team could deploy some packages featuring Dorian Thompson-Robinson if he gets cleared to play.

#Browns OC Alex Van Pelt says they could have a package of plays for DTR, if he clears protocol and Joe Flacco starts. Could add a running threat. — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) December 7, 2023

That way, Flacco would be the starter, but Thompson-Robinson could also play some snaps as a potential running threat as well.

Thompson-Robinson is still under the league’s concussion protocol, but he should be cleared in time for Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Joe Flacco did a solid job in his lone start, outside of that crucial late-game turnover, and he looks like the safest bet for Kevin Stefanski going forward.

Then again, he’s never been much of a mobile guy or a dual-threat quarterback, so it only makes sense to have the offensive staff add some tweaks to the playbook to give this team another dimension.

The Browns have dropped two games in a row, and this has had to do mostly with their defense, so they cannot afford to be one-dimensional the rest of the way if they want to make the playoffs.

It’ll be interesting to see how this experiment goes for Alex Van Pelt and company.