Jim Schwartz Rejects 1 Running Notion About Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns haven’t been at their best defensively over the past couple of weeks, which is kind of odd, all things considered.

Some people speculate that it has to do with Myles Garrett’s shoulder injury, as the superstar defensive end has failed to log a sack in back-to-back games, and he didn’t even get a tackle in the loss vs the Los Angeles Rams.

That’s why Cleveland defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz wanted to make it loud and clear that there have been no issues whatsoever regarding Garrett’s health and credited the Rams’ game plan for his lack of major stats (via Daryl Ruiter on Twitter).

#Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz doesn’t feel injury slowed Myles Garrett v #Rams & their entire front needs to get after the QB more than they have in recent weeks. pic.twitter.com/FtQpVw3ZeK — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) December 7, 2023

Instead, Schwartz pointed out the fact that none of their defensive linemen has recorded a sack in back-to-back games, stating that that’s not the way the team is built.

The experienced coach vowed to get his team back to that, as they’re the kind of team who blitzes and pressures on their own terms, and to have eight guys playing significant snaps upfront and not getting at least one sack is pretty much unacceptable by their standards.

The Browns have one of the strongest, most physical front sevens in the league, and they’ve been the main reason behind their success this season, even despite the struggles at the QB position.

That’s why they’ll need to go back to that identity if they want to make the playoffs, especially on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars when they might not even face a starting-caliber quarterback on the other side of the field.