Browns’ Offense Is Already Looking Completely Different

New Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken wasn’t any team’s first choice during this offseason’s hiring cycle. Eight teams needed new coaches, and Monken’s name didn’t pop up much in the rumor mill, but excitement has been building as he is showing early signs of potentially being exactly what the Browns needed.

Monken is a lot different than Kevin Stefanski and has been doing a solid job building a new foundation and culture so far. The Browns had a lot of great times under Stefanski, but it was time for a new voice in the building, and Monken’s no-nonsense approach and offensive acumen have caught the eye of one analyst already.

Nick Pedone spoke at length about some of the details he has noticed early on from Monken’s new offense. He noted how much more motion there is going to be in Monken’s offense compared to Stefanski’s.

“They are installing a lot of motion. Motion was something that was secondary in Kevin Stefanski’s offense. That’s why when they would do the eye candy behind the quarterback and behind Quinshon Judkins with Isaiah Bond and Malachi Corley, they were getting a lot of illegal formation penalties on that Stefanski era because it was new. It was an added layer into Kevin Stefanski’s offense. Here with Todd Monken, this isn’t an add-on. This isn’t like mushrooms on top of your steak. This is part of the meal. This is something that they’re installing on Day 2,” Pedone said.

What's one of the biggest early differences from Kevin Stefanski to Todd Monken? #DawgPound "They are installing A LOT of motion." – @NickPedone12 presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/GayqqpQOfx pic.twitter.com/IoFEmIyhUa — The Daily Dawgs (@DailyDawgsShow) May 22, 2026

The data shows that Pedone’s claims are a bit exaggerated and that both the Browns and Ravens used motion on just over half of their offensive snaps last season, which was in the middle of the pack league-wide. However, if analysts are already seeing a ton of motion being installed in minicamp, it could be a strong indicator that the Browns will use it a lot more in the regular season.

This offense is now quietly loaded with an impressive amount of talent, but there are a lot of moving parts that still need to settle. You obviously can’t put too much stock into one minicamp session in May, but it will be intriguing to see how much Monken adapts to his personnel versus the personnel adapting to him. Perhaps all the motion thus far has been to get a feel for how comfortable his quarterbacks are with it. Perhaps this was his plan all along.

Only time will tell. It’s all good news, because this offense hasn’t had an identity in years. If motion is what it takes to unlock some of this untapped talent, then these receivers and tight ends better get their cardio in this summer.

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Analyst Reveals What He's Looking Forward To In Browns' QB Battle