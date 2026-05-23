Browns Real Key To Success Isn’t Who Starts At QB

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback controversy has been well documented and training camp is still months away. At least this year it will only have two participants unlike last offseason, and somehow Deshaun Watson is showing real encouraging signs in his quest to recapture the starting gig.

The battle between Watson and Shedeur Sanders is going to generate a ton of attention, but the encouraging part of the situation is that whoever wins the job isn’t going to have to be a franchise savior. There is a foundation forming around them, which is why one insider believes the team’s key to success is about so much more than just the starting QB.

In a recent article for The Athletic, Zac Jackson reminded fans that the key to offensive success is through all the big investments the front office made this offseason. There is an entirely new offensive line and two explosive rookie receivers in town as well as a system in place for a dynamic running game that could make life much easier for the starting QB.

“The team’s major offseason investments were in the offensive line first and then in the pass-catching group via the draft. Neither group has a set order, but both are key to the Browns’ eventually finding some offensive success. And regardless of how things go at quarterback, Judkins’ having a big season is the best way the Browns can support their quarterback and what again should be a strong defense,” Jackson wrote.

Quinshon Judkins’ presence at minicamp has been a pleasure as he is looking to be ahead of schedule in his recovery from the broken leg he suffered in the season finale last season. He is looking great in camp and has already impressed new head coach Todd Monken, who could be exactly the kind of coach Judkins needs to help him get to the next level.

Judkins had a strong rookie year despite having a banged-up offensive line and four different starting quarterbacks. There were a lot of rumors that the Browns were eyeing Jeremiyah Love with their sixth overall pick, but they never got the chance to select him, and it was disconcerting to even hear those rumors given how promising Judkins was as a rookie.

Whoever wins this QB job is stepping into a much better situation than any Browns quarterback has had in quite a few years. Neither Watson nor Sanders is likely to be this team’s franchise QB of the future, but they could put forth a strong year under Monken and with all this talent around them.

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Browns' Offense Is Already Looking Completely Different