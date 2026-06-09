Browns Offensive Connection From Minicamp Has Fans Feeling Excited

Mandatory minicamp has barely started and Shedeur Sanders is already building something real with the Browns’ newest offensive weapon. On the same day Sanders turned in a 25 of 30 performance in team drills, he and first-round rookie KC Concepcion connected on a play that had everyone in Berea taking notice. The chemistry between the two is developing faster than anyone might have expected.

Dan Labbe captured the moment on video.

“Another Shedeur to Concepcion connection,” Labbe posted.

Sanders uncorked a deep throw down the sideline and Concepcion went up and made a leaping catch to bring it in. For a quarterback and a rookie wide receiver still in the early stages of learning each other’s tendencies, that kind of connection on a contested deep ball in a competitive setting speaks to a natural timing between the two that is already emerging.

Concepcion arrived in Cleveland as the 24th overall pick out of Texas A&M after one of the more impressive college careers in recent memory. Over three seasons at North Carolina State and Texas A&M he accumulated 185 receptions for 2,218 yards and 25 touchdowns, earning All-American recognition in his final college season with 61 catches for 919 yards and nine touchdowns. His 15.1 yards per reception average that year told you everything about his ability to turn targets into explosive plays, and that trait is showing up immediately in Berea.

Sanders has been praised throughout the OTA process for his growth in moving through his progressions and his improved anticipation on throws. Connecting with a rookie on a vertical route down the sideline during team drills requires both of those things working together in real time. The quarterback has to trust his receiver to win the route and the receiver has to trust the ball is coming. That trust is clearly already developing between these two.

Todd Monken’s offense is built to create exactly these kinds of opportunities.

Browns fans should be watching this connection very closely as the summer progresses.

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Shedeur Sanders Has Big Day On Day 1 Of Browns Minicamp