Browns Officially Rule Out 2 Starters Versus Ravens

Friday’s injury report included bad news about two of the Cleveland Browns‘ All-Pro starters.

Wyatt Teller (calf) and Denzel Ward (concussion) are both ruled out for Sunday’s contest with the Baltimore Ravens.

Offensive tackle Joel Haeg (concussion) will also miss the game.

We'll be down 2 of our Pro Bowlers in Baltimore — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 21, 2022

The news is somewhat better regarding Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett.

Clowney is listed as questionable, along with veteran backup Isaac Rochell, and Cleveland’s newest linebacker, Deion Jones.

Garrett’s shoulder continues to bother him, but he left no doubt he’ll be on the field Sunday alongside Clowney.

#Browns Myles Garrett said today was the "best I've seen him move in a couple weeks" when asked about Jadeveon Clowney. Said he was jumping around, smiling and dancing all practice. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 21, 2022

As reported by Anthony Poisal in ClevelandBrowns.com,

“I’m feeling good enough to play, and I know JD is, too,” Garrett said. “We’re looking forward to going out there and making a difference … He’s looked good to me, especially today. He was happy, smiling, jumping around and dancing. It’s the best I’ve seen him move in a couple weeks.”

Jones was designated for return from the injured reserve last week as he recovers from off-season shoulder surgery.

After another week of practice with his new teammates, the former Atlanta Falcon says he’s ready to go, too.

What It Means To The Offense

Fourth-year veteran Hjalte Froholdt stands to make his first career NFL start in place of Teller.

He and Joel Bitonio will be backed up by Michael Dunn and Drew Forbes.

Froholdt held his own in relief of Teller last weekend, earning a respectable 69.6 overall PFF grade.

And Coach Stefanski credits Froholdt for putting the work in to improve technically and understand the scheme.

Hjalte Froholdt was not perfect for the Browns in relief of Wyatt Teller. But he was steady and further proof of the deep stable of offensive linemen in that room. pic.twitter.com/Ictg8IDohw — Cory (@realcorykinnan) October 19, 2022

How Froholdt affects center Ethan Pocic and right tackle Jack Conklin remains to be seen.

Overall, the Patriots put more pressure on Jacoby Brissett last week than he had seen to date.

Brissett’s performance falls off dramatically under pressure as his 2 interceptions and 2 fumbles indicate.

But with a full week of practice together, the latest line combination should be prepared for the Ravens.

What It Means For The Defense

Myles Garrett continues to play hard in the face of special treatment from opposing offenses.

But there is little doubt the presence of a healthy Jadeveon Clowney makes a difference in Garrett’s success.

Better run support from the middle with a healthy Jones and maybe even Tyeler Davison can only help further.

And throwing Isaac Rochell into the edge rotation with rookies Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas will help keep everyone fresh.

Rookie Martin Emerson had a couple of passes defended against the Patriots.

Overall, Bill Belichick took advantage of the rookie often, but there is no word on a change in his status.

Despite criticism of his defense, Joe Woods reports no changes in scheme or starters for Week 7.

And Stefanski seems to think the return of Clowney and the addition of Jones is enough to expect improvement.