Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Officially Rule Out 2 Starters Versus Ravens

Browns Officially Rule Out 2 Starters Versus Ravens

By

cleveland browns team records
Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Friday’s injury report included bad news about two of the Cleveland Browns‘ All-Pro starters.

Wyatt Teller (calf) and Denzel Ward (concussion) are both ruled out for Sunday’s contest with the Baltimore Ravens.

Offensive tackle Joel Haeg (concussion) will also miss the game.

The news is somewhat better regarding Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett.

Clowney is listed as questionable, along with veteran backup Isaac Rochell, and Cleveland’s newest linebacker, Deion Jones.

Garrett’s shoulder continues to bother him, but he left no doubt he’ll be on the field Sunday alongside Clowney.

As reported by Anthony Poisal in ClevelandBrowns.com,

“I’m feeling good enough to play, and I know JD is, too,” Garrett said. “We’re looking forward to going out there and making a difference … He’s looked good to me, especially today. He was happy, smiling, jumping around and dancing. It’s the best I’ve seen him move in a couple weeks.”

Jones was designated for return from the injured reserve last week as he recovers from off-season shoulder surgery.

After another week of practice with his new teammates, the former Atlanta Falcon says he’s ready to go, too.

 

What It Means To The Offense 

Fourth-year veteran Hjalte Froholdt stands to make his first career NFL start in place of Teller.

He and Joel Bitonio will be backed up by Michael Dunn and Drew Forbes.

Froholdt held his own in relief of Teller last weekend, earning a respectable 69.6 overall PFF grade.

And Coach Stefanski credits Froholdt for putting the work in to improve technically and understand the scheme.

How Froholdt affects center Ethan Pocic and right tackle Jack Conklin remains to be seen.

Overall, the Patriots put more pressure on Jacoby Brissett last week than he had seen to date.

Brissett’s performance falls off dramatically under pressure as his 2 interceptions and 2 fumbles indicate.

But with a full week of practice together, the latest line combination should be prepared for the Ravens.

 

What It Means For The Defense 

Myles Garrett continues to play hard in the face of special treatment from opposing offenses.

But there is little doubt the presence of a healthy Jadeveon Clowney makes a difference in Garrett’s success.

Better run support from the middle with a healthy Jones and maybe even Tyeler Davison can only help further.

And throwing Isaac Rochell into the edge rotation with rookies Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas will help keep everyone fresh.

Rookie Martin Emerson had a couple of passes defended against the Patriots.

Overall, Bill Belichick took advantage of the rookie often, but there is no word on a change in his status.

Despite criticism of his defense, Joe Woods reports no changes in scheme or starters for Week 7.

And Stefanski seems to think the return of Clowney and the addition of Jones is enough to expect improvement.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Should The Browns Trade Kareem Hunt Before The Deadline?
A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
What Winning The Next 2 Games Would Mean For The Browns
Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Should The Browns Call The Jets About Elijah Moore?

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Should The Browns Trade Kareem Hunt Before The Deadline?

No more pages to load