Should The Browns Trade Kareem Hunt Before The Deadline?

This season has been a frustrating one for the Cleveland Browns.

There is plenty of blame to go around, and the constant finger-pointing and miscommunication have Browns fans looking at changes anywhere and everywhere.

One player whose future in Cleveland has been in question is running back Kareem Hunt.

Kareem Hunt has requested a trade from the Browns after not receiving a contract extension, per @MaryKayCabot The Browns have declined. @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/hdHvKfRLsY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 7, 2022

Hunt has been outspoken in his desire for a new contract, but with the Browns already owing huge sums to players like Nick Chubb, Denzel Ward, Myles Garrett, and Deshaun Watson, the harsh reality of the NFL is someone has to go, and today, we will go over why that person being Kareem Hunt makes a lot of sense.

Hunt’s value?

Hunt is undeniably a supremely talented player.

The former NFL rushing yards leader, Hunt would be RB1 on many teams across the NFL. But the Browns have Nick Chubb, who many would consider the best running back in football, so Hunt on a good day gets 30 snaps, meaning he could have a much larger impact on another team.

Hunt has been the guy on the field on the Browns attempts at game-winning drives this season, as with Hunt in the game it takes Chubb out of it, meaning one of the best players in the NFL isn’t able to make an impact late in games, despite showing he is a capable receiver whenever called upon.

me whenever Kareem Hunt gets two snaps in a row pic.twitter.com/Lbqgrm1D56 — joey (@JoeyHickmann) October 19, 2022

The Browns could likely fetch a mid-round pick in return for Hunt from a team like the Los Angeles Rams, who were in on Christian McCaffery before he was moved to San Fransisco.

Cleveland has had success running the football regardless of whos been in the game over the past few years, and with Jerome Ford seemingly being the backup in waiting, the Browns seem to have a Hunt replacement already on the roster.

You can’t pay everyone

The Browns, despite their struggles, are loaded with talented and highly paid-players.

Watson, Ward, and Garrett are all in the top 3 highest paid at their respective positions, and players like Deion Jones, Greg Newsome, Jedrick Wills, and others could be in store for extensions in the coming seasons.

Hunt unfortunately is second on the depth chart and plays a position that has proven to be extremely replaceable outside of the top 3 or 4 backs in the NFL the past few years.

I think Hunt will secure a fairly lucrative contract, but not in Cleveland.

Should the Browns trade Hunt?

To me, the answer is yes.

The McCaffery trade proved that teams are still willing to give up solid draft compensation for talented runners, and with the haul, Cleveland sent to Houston this offseason, they need all the picks they can get.

I do think Cleveland is capable of a turnaround this season, so bringing back a good player instead of a pick could also be possible, especially if the Browns were able to get their hands on a guy like Van Jefferson from the Rams.

Either way, I think moving Hunt at the deadline is in the best interest of all parties involved.