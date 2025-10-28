Browns’ Offseason Move Called A ‘Massive Mistake’

The Cleveland Browns have a bit of a problem on their hands.

They haven’t been competitive this season, which, all things considered, is not a surprise.

However, that has caused problems with their best player, Myles Garrett.

The All-Pro defensive end has been vocal about his frustrations with losing, and not even recording a career-high five sacks in the Week 8 loss to the New England Patriots was enough to appease him.

With that in mind, analyst Daryl Ruiter recently said that the Browns made a “massive mistake” regarding Garrett this offseason.

“I think the biggest mistake the Browns made was extending Myles. I think that was a massive mistake on their end. I understand why they did it. How competitive are you with Myles right now? You have a future Hall of Famer that’s doing record-breaking things, and you’re non-competitive. That’s why it was a bad decision for them to extend Myles. They should’ve traded him,” Ruiter said.

🚨"I think the biggest mistake the Browns made was extending Myles. I understand why they did it, but how competitive are you with Myles?"@RuiterWrongFAN tells @andy_baskin the Browns may have made a mistake…😳 pic.twitter.com/9Kyha5qOGP — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 28, 2025

There was a strong case to be made for moving on from Garrett, as the Browns probably could have landed a large return in a trade. Instead, they gave him a record-breaking contract extension that includes a no-trade clause.

Then again, it’s not like anyone forced Garrett to sign it.

He could have kept pursuing his trade request, and the fan base likely would have supported him.

Instead, he decided to take the money.

So, as much as it’s easy to understand why he’s frustrated, and as sad as it is to watch a likely Hall of Famer waste his prime on a team that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, he willingly signed up for this.

NEXT:

Shedeur Sanders Turns Heads With Latest Social Media Activity