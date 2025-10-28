Shedeur Sanders Turns Heads With Latest Social Media Activity

The Cleveland Browns haven’t appeared fully confident in Shedeur Sanders this season, at least not enough to consider him ready for the starting role.

But after four weeks of the Dillon Gabriel experience, they may not have much of a choice.

If you were to ask him, he’d say he’s more than prepared for the challenge.

At least, that’s what one could take from his latest activity on social media, as reported by Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook:

“Browns QB Shedeur Sanders liked my Instagram post where I called for the team to start the former Colorado quarterback following the bye week,” Stainbrook posted on X.

#Browns QB Shedeur Sanders liked my Instagram post where I called for the team to start the former Colorado quarterback following the bye week. pic.twitter.com/Y2YxBL6Euz — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) October 28, 2025

Of course, that shouldn’t be taken as a jab at Dillon Gabriel.

We’re just talking about a young quarterback who wants to get an opportunity.

The Browns took Sanders in the fifth round after all the teams passed on him over and over in the NFL Draft.

It was the most shocking draft slip of all time, considering that some had him as the No. 2 selection for most of the pre-draft process.

Clearly, the league didn’t think as highly of him as many analysts and fans, and judging by his unimpressive tape and physical tools, that’s not much of a surprise.

Also, he didn’t look anywhere near ready in his second start of the preseason.

That being said, it’s not like Gabriel has done anything to make people think he can be this team’s starter going forward.

And with two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns need to give Sanders a shot to determine whether he can be this team’s savior.

