Browns Center Carted Off Field During Preseason Game

The risk of injury during preseason contests is one reason coaches prefer to keep starters on the sidelines during these early scrimmages.

Backups can also be injured, too.

That’s what happened on Saturday as Cleveland played hosts to the Green Bay Packers when a Browns’ offensive lineman was carted off the field with an apparent ankle injury.

Analyst Ashley Bastock confirmed on Twitter that backup center Luke Wypler was treated for an ankle issue as he was “carted off with an air cast on his right leg.”

#Browns backup C Luke Wypler was just carted off with an air cast on his right leg. Zack Johnson in at center now. They had already lost Brian Allen with an injury at the Greenbrier. — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) August 10, 2024

With starter Ethan Pocic sitting out the game, the Browns turned to the recently signed first-year guard Zack Johnson as their third-string center.

Wypler is in his second season with the Browns after finishing a strong career at Ohio State.

Last season, Wypler appeared in six games, including one start at the right guard position.

Veteran center Brian Allen was released earlier this offseason after the player was placed on injured reserve while the team was at The Greenbrier portion of the training camp.

The Browns have had multiple offensive linemen go down with injuries over the past 12 months, including three offensive tackles – Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin, and Dawand Jones – who suffered season-ending knee injuries last year.

Wypler was not the only player who was injured during the game.

In addition to Wypler, safety Ronnie Hickman, wide receiver David Bell, safety Vincent Gray, and linebacker Nathaniel Watson were also injured during the preseason scrimmage.

None of the injuries appear to be serious issues for the Browns, fortunately.

