Browns OL Will Reportedly Test The Free Agent Market

The Cleveland Browns could use some continuity at the center position.

They were ready to move on from veteran JC Tretter because of how high they were on Nick Harris, a former fifth-round pick.

However, Harris suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason opener, paving the way for Ethan Pocic to serve as their center for the remainder of the season.

Notably, Pocic had the best season of his career, becoming one of the highest-ranked centers in the National Football League, and the timing couldn’t have been better for him.

Pocic will now test free agency after that contract season.

And while he might still come back to the Browns, there’s a big chance they wouldn’t be able to keep him even if they wanted.

Per @MaryKayCabot: "Harris is on track to start the season, and the Browns still believe in him as a starter." Seems like the #Browns still think that Nick Harris can contribute in a meaningful way and at a rate much cheaper than Ethan Pocic financially.

According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, Pocic might be too expensive for the Browns right now, as he’s currently valued at about $7.2 million per year.

Cabot adds that the Browns will reach out to Pocic’s camp to try and work out a deal, but explained that they’re still confident in Nick Harris as a potential starter, should Pocic wind up finding a new home.

This doesn’t strike as much of a surprise, as Harris was drafted just a couple of years ago and the team was planning on him to be the building block of their offensive line for years to come, so they might be willing to just let Pocic go and go back to their plan now that he’s back to full strength.