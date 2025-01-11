Browns Owner Named Among ‘Most Meddlesome’

Former Browns owner Randy Lerner sold the NFL franchise to Haslam Sports Group in 2012, making Dee and Jimmy Haslam the managing partners of Cleveland’s football franchise.

Since that time, the Haslams have been involved in the team’s day-to-day operations in a quest to bring a championship to the organization.

In particular, Jimmy Haslam has led the charge, earning a reputation for being overly involved, according to analyst David Kenyon.

The analyst named Haslam among the “most meddlesome owners” in sports since 2000, joining three other NFL owners on the list.

“Haslam, however, bought the Cleveland Browns in 2012 and quickly made a reputation for being way too involved. For example, Haslam had a heavy hand in Cleveland adding Johnny Manziel, a 2014 pick who failed miserably. Haslam overruled the team’s executives and hired Hue Jackson in 2016; the Browns promptly went 1-15 and 0-16 before Jackson was fired during the 2018 season,” Kenyon said.

Haslam was joined by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New York Jets owner Woody Johnson on the list.

Since purchasing the Browns, Cleveland is 73-138, having made the playoffs twice during that span.

Kenyon noted that since head coach Kevin Stefanski was hired in 2020, Haslam has been meddling less in the Browns’ day-to-day operations.

“That year, the new coach helped the Browns snap an 18-year playoff drought. Cleveland returned to the postseason in 2023 under him, too. Haslam’s reported drop in impulsiveness is clearly seen in Stefanski being expected to return for 2025 after a 3-14 year,” Kenyon said.

Other sports owners joining Kenyon’s list are Francesco Aquilini of the Vancouver Canucks, James Dolan of the New York Knicks and Rangers, Vivek Ranadive of the Sacramento Kings, and Jerry Reinsdorf of the Chicago White Sox and Bulls.

