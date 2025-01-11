Dianna Russini Says Deshaun Watson’s Setback Won’t Affect Browns’ Plans

The Cleveland Browns keep getting bad news about Deshaun Watson.

His subpar play set the team back this season, and his constant injuries and issues off the field have prevented them from competing at the highest level.

That’s why watching him suffer a setback in his recovery from an Achilles injury hasn’t moved the needle for the team.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Browns always intended to bring in another quarterback in the offseason regardless of Watson’s status, so the plans haven’t changed.

If anything, Watson’s injury could be a blessing in disguise for the organization.

If he’s deemed unable to play in 2025, the team could get some financial relief for their salary cap, meaning they could spend some money to bolster their roster.

The Browns entered the offseason in a tough spot in salary cap terms, and that possibility wouldn’t have been there with a healthy Watson.

Not even releasing him would’ve eased the financial burden of his contract, as they would’ve been on the hook for a steep dead cap hit.

The Browns will have plenty of options to explore in the offseason.

They could roll the dice on a first-round prospect like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 pick.

They could also trade that pick to get J.J. McCarthy if he becomes available.

If not, options like Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold, Russell Wilson, or even Aaron Rodgers could all be on the table for Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry.

