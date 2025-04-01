Browns Owner Sends Warning To Andrew Berry About Draft

The 2024 NFL season didn’t go as planned for the Cleveland Browns.

Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury in Week 7, effectively ending the team’s chances of making the playoffs.

They ended the season with one of the worst records in the league, seemingly needing to do a lot of work in the offseason if they want to be anywhere close to a contender in 2025.

While the Browns have a lot of glaring holes on both sides of the ball, Watson’s massive contract puts them in a unique situation with limited funds to get new talent on the roster.

Re-signing Myles Garrett was necessary to keep a star player on defense, but the Browns haven’t made many other moves to write home about.

With that in mind, the upcoming draft is critical for the Browns, perhaps one of the most crucial for this team in some time.

Having the No. 2 overall pick gives them a chance to select a top-tier athlete who can hopefully make an impact on this team from Week 1, not to mention their other valued picks in the second and third rounds.

Tensions are high in the building, and everyone seems to understand how crucial this upcoming draft is.

Team owner Jimmy Haslam mentioned as much in an article shared by Mary Kay Cabot.

“Andrew understands how important the draft is this year,” he said. “He’s got to nail it, but he understands how important it is. Everybody in our organization does.”

Haslam is putting a lot of pressure on Andrew Berry, which could seem overwhelming for the GM, but the draft is the only way for the Browns to make a major impact on their roster for the 2025 season.

Will Berry rise to the occasion, redeeming himself for some questionable draft decisions in the past?

