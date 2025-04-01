Insider Believes Browns Dropped Major Hint About Draft Plans

Who will the Cleveland Browns take with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

This is a question that fans and analysts have been trying to answer since their position in the draft was finalized.

There have been rumors flowing for weeks about who the team will select on draft day, with many people weighing in on who they should choose.

Adding a quarterback makes sense for the Browns given their need at the position, and with Deshaun Watson out for the foreseeable future, they aren’t going to get much production from the player they have so much money tied up in.

Going after an edge-rushing prospect like Abdul Carter could also make sense for the Browns, as they could pair him with Myles Garrett and instantly have one of the most impressive dual-threats in the league.

While both of these options have been discussed, head coach Kevin Stefanski recently made some comments about Travis Hunter that have people wondering if the team will look in his direction at 2.

Tony Grossi talked about this in a recent segment of his show, indicating that Stefanski might have tipped his hand for the first time during the offseason.

“He’s the only offensive player other than the quarterbacks who is involved in this small circle of possibilities they’re creating,” Grossi said.

Hunter worked out at the Combine as a cornerback, a position the Browns are also thin at, but considering his success as a wideout in college, they could be interested in primarily adding him to their offense.

There are a lot of moving parts at the moment for the Browns, but with these comments in mind, fans will have to keep an eye on this situation.

