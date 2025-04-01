Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, April 1, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Believes Browns Dropped Major Hint About Draft Plans

Insider Believes Browns Dropped Major Hint About Draft Plans

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Believes Browns Dropped Major Hint About Draft Plans
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

Who will the Cleveland Browns take with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

This is a question that fans and analysts have been trying to answer since their position in the draft was finalized.

There have been rumors flowing for weeks about who the team will select on draft day, with many people weighing in on who they should choose.

Adding a quarterback makes sense for the Browns given their need at the position, and with Deshaun Watson out for the foreseeable future, they aren’t going to get much production from the player they have so much money tied up in.

Going after an edge-rushing prospect like Abdul Carter could also make sense for the Browns, as they could pair him with Myles Garrett and instantly have one of the most impressive dual-threats in the league.

While both of these options have been discussed, head coach Kevin Stefanski recently made some comments about Travis Hunter that have people wondering if the team will look in his direction at 2.

Tony Grossi talked about this in a recent segment of his show, indicating that Stefanski might have tipped his hand for the first time during the offseason.

“He’s the only offensive player other than the quarterbacks who is involved in this small circle of possibilities they’re creating,” Grossi said.

Hunter worked out at the Combine as a cornerback, a position the Browns are also thin at, but considering his success as a wideout in college, they could be interested in primarily adding him to their offense.

There are a lot of moving parts at the moment for the Browns, but with these comments in mind, fans will have to keep an eye on this situation.

NEXT:  Chris Simms Says He 'Wouldn't Be Shocked' By 1 Browns Draft Move
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation