Browns’ Passing Game Is Quietly Coming Together This Summer

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition tends to dominate the headlines, but a different storyline quietly playing out this offseason could matter just as much once the season begins. Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders were recently spotted working out together with several of Cleveland’s pass catchers, a sign that the offense as a whole is putting in the kind of voluntary preparation that often pays dividends once games start counting. ESPN Cleveland captured the session on video, showing both quarterbacks getting extra reps alongside key weapons in the passing game.

“Browns QBs Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders working out with KC Concepcion, Jerry Jeudy, and more,” ESPN Cleveland posted.

Browns QBs Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders working out with KC Concepcion, Jerry Jeudy, and more 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/B5kEqNfKgm pic.twitter.com/ZlDdkvSt6v — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 19, 2026

Building timing and trust between a quarterback and his receivers takes repetition, and that process becomes especially important in a year when the starting job itself remains unsettled. By training alongside both Watson and Sanders, Concepcion, Jeudy and the rest of Cleveland’s pass catchers are able to develop familiarity with two very different styles under center, ensuring that whichever quarterback ultimately wins the job will not be working from scratch once training camp begins.

Concepcion enters his rookie season needing to adjust quickly to the speed and demands of the NFL game, and extra work with veteran arms like Watson’s, paired with reps against Sanders’ more improvisational style, gives him a broader foundation to draw from. Jeudy, who is looking to rebound after a disappointing 2025 campaign, stands to benefit similarly from the additional volume of throws and route work outside the structure of a formal offseason program.

With so much change surrounding the roster, from a new coaching staff to a retooled receiver room to the ongoing battle at quarterback, players taking the initiative to build chemistry on their own reflects a level of buy-in that cannot be manufactured by a coaching staff alone. Todd Monken and his offensive staff will ultimately determine who takes the first snap in Week 1, but the work happening away from the facility this summer suggests the group as a whole understands what is at stake.

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