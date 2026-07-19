Browns May Have Lost A Crucial Player On The Offensive Line

The Cleveland Browns revamped their offensive line during the offseason. The front office made multiple adjustments that should significantly help this O-line in 2026.

These changes also meant that some of the Browns’ starters on the offensive line won’t return in 2026.

Recently, former Browns center Ethan Pocic signed with the Baltimore Ravens. Analyst Lance Reisland recently expressed his thoughts on the Pocic signing.

“Big fan of Ethan Pocic. Really good football player and an even better person. As he got older, I thought his ability to vertically displace defenders at the point of attack regressed some, which is a very normal part of playing offensive line in the NFL. He was still a quality pass protector, moved well in space, and brought professionalism every single day. Wishing Ethan nothing but the best in the next chapter of his career,” Reisland posted.

Big fan of Ethan Pocic. Really good football player and an even better person. As he got older, I thought his ability to vertically displace defenders at the point of attack regressed some, which is a very normal part of playing offensive line in the NFL. He was still a quality… — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) July 18, 2026

The Ravens signed Pocic to a one-year, $4.5 million contract earlier this week. The organization is hopeful that Pocic can fill the void left by Tyler Linderbaum, who left for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Pocic is medically cleared to practice after tearing his Achilles tendon in Week 14 of last season.

Originally, the Browns signed Pocic as depth at the center position in 2022. He quickly became the starter when Nick Harris suffered a season-ending knee injury during the preseason. Pocic stepped in and gave the Browns some excellent protection for multiple years.

During his first two years in Cleveland, Pocic allowed only three sacks across 28 starts with the team. He remained a viable option at the center spot for years in Cleveland. Sadly, a ruptured Achilles tendon ended his season in Week 14 of last season.

The Browns revamped their offensive line in the offseason, which included the center position. They added former Green Bay Packers center/guard Elgton Jenkins. He’s expected to start the season at center, but has experience at other spots on the O-line as well. If the Browns move him around, Parker Brailsford or Luke Wypler could take over at center.

Overall, the Pocic signing was a huge success for the Browns, considering he wasn’t even brought in to be a starter. It’s unclear if the Browns moved on because of the Achilles issue or if they just felt it was time to make changes on the offensive line.

Regardless, Browns fans are likely to see Pocic twice a year when Cleveland plays the Ravens.

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Browns' Passing Game Is Quietly Coming Together This Summer