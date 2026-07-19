Shedeur Sanders’ Behind-The-Scenes Video Has Fans Talking

It’s the quietest time of the NFL calendar, but for players as polarizing as Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the noise never quite goes away. Even during the middle of July when he is just living his life, he always finds a way to stir the pot.

Sanders is undoubtedly hard at work in his quest to win the starting quarterback gig ahead of Deshaun Watson, but it’s still summertime and he needs to blow off a little steam before the grueling months-long quest that awaits him this fall. Given how eccentric Cleveland’s QB is, what better way to blow off some steam than with a little photoshoot?

Dov Kleiman shared a clip of some behind-the-scenes shots Sanders and his crew took of his recent shoot. The foundation of the shoot featured him standing over dozens of his jerseys neatly placed along an elegant-looking walkway and the young QB struck a few poses to get the fans talking.

“Superstar: A behind-the-scenes look at Browns QB Shedeur Sanders’ most recent photo shoot. Shedeur is already one of the faces of the NFL,” Dov Kleiman wrote.

Superstar: A behind-the-scenes look at Browns QB Shedeur Sanders' most recent photo shoot. Shedeur is already one of the faces of the NFL ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/LgCGjEkFiG — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 18, 2026

Sanders has kept himself busy off the field with this photoshoot, as well as his content production and his new single he released on Apple Music. It’s wise to get all the side quests out of the way now because he is about to get a lot busier when training camp starts in a few weeks.

In a recent video Sanders made for social media, he explained his mindset when it comes to avoiding negativity online. He said his process is that he posts content and leaves without reading any of the negative comments, and he’ll surely get plenty of them for this photoshoot.

There’s no word yet on what he did with all those jerseys, but maybe the Browns team store made him take them after he changed his jersey number to two this offseason.

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