Alex Wright Shows Off His Wall Of Motivation

With Myles Garrett now a member of the Los Angeles Rams following a blockbuster trade earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns have to find a way to make up for the 23 sacks that walked out the door with him. Young star pass rusher Jared Verse should make a dent in that total, but new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg will unquestionably need others to step up to help replace the lost production.

One other player more than capable of picking up some of that slack is Alex Wright, who could be due for a big breakout. Wright had a career-high 5.5 sacks last season and was rewarded with a three-year deal worth $33 million for his efforts, and Browns fans recently got a glimpse into one of the things that keeps him motivated.

The Browns shared a YouTube short on their official account that featured Wright giving a little house tour. He took the audience to his upstairs living room and showed off all the posters and paintings on the walls that are all designed to keep him motivated, one of which is a blown up photo of the time he sacked Aaron Rodgers.

“This is kind of like the motivation wall for me. We got the TV and album covers,” Wright said.

Wright was third on the team in sacks last year behind Garrett and Maliek Collins, and it would be a reasonable expectation to want 8-10 sacks from him now that he’ll have a greater role and is on a bigger contract. He and Verse are more than capable of producing those kind of numbers, and if they can do so, it will go a long way toward mitigating the loss of Garrett.

There is no way to replace a talent like that with one player. It can only be done in the aggregate, and hopefully Wright has enough motivation on this wall to get him to that point.

It’s always neat to get a glimpse behind the scenes and see how players live in their day-to-day. Wright seems grounded and humble and should be ready for a big year in 2026.

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