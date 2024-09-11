Browns Place 4 Players On IR List

The Cleveland Browns were left to treat their wounds – both literally and physically – after the Dallas Cowboys beat the AFC North squad 33-17 in Sunday’s season opener.

Although Cleveland had multiple players who had already received an injury designation before the season, the list does not stop at preseason issues for the Browns.

On Wednesday, the Browns announced that four players would join that growing list of players on the Injured Reserve (IR) this week, naming linebackers Mohamoud Diabate and Tony Fields II, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II, and safety Juan Thornhill as the latest athletes to receive an injury designation.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter did provide good news on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – from head coach Kevin Stefanski’s press conference.

“Kevin Stefanski said all 4 players placed on IR today should return, none of them are season-ending injuries,” Ruiter wrote on X.

Being placed on the IR list signifies the injury will prevent the player from returning over the next four weeks while also allowing the Browns to sign replacements to the roster.

Cleveland has done just that, announcing that the team added wide receiver David Bell, cornerback Mike Ford Jr., and defensive tackle Sam Kamara from the Browns’ practice squad to the 53-man roster on Wednesday.

The Browns also announced the signing of linebacker Khaleke Hudson from the New Orleans Saints’ practice roster today.

Cleveland did add three more players to the practice squad to replace those that were called up, inking deals with defensive tackle Siaki Ika, tight end Geoff Swaim, and linebacker Luiji Vilain this week.

