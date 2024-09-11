David Njoku’s Status Revealed Ahead Of Jaguars’ Contest

After earning his first Pro Bowl nod last season, Browns tight end David Njoku picked up where he left off last season in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Before suffering a high-ankle injury, Njoku had caught four of his five targets, turning those catches into 44 yards against Dallas.

Yet the injury forced Njoku from the game, and head coach Kevin Stefanski declared that the tight end would be a week-to-week decision due to the issue.

For this week, Browns fans know the team’s decision on Njoku after Stefanski’s press conference Wednesday.

Analyst Camryn Justice shared the status update on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – as she reported that Njoku will be out this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“No update further than that, but he was not placed on (the Injured Reserve list),” Justice added in her social media message.

Njoku is primed for another big season this year despite the team’s offensive scheme changes.

In the offseason, Cleveland brought in former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to implement a system that featured three- and four-receiver sets, an offense akin to one quarterback Deshaun Watson ran in Houston while he played at an elite level.

Despite leaving the game with an injury, Njoku finished with a team-best 44 receiving yards against Dallas and had the second-most receptions, only trailing running back Jerome Ford in that category.

Njoku made a statement in his seventh professional season in 2023, finishing the year with 81 catches for 882 yards and six touchdowns, stats that ranked either first or second for the Browns in those categories.

